Sun and blue sky returned to the Lowcountry Friday after the buffeting winds and rain of Hurricane Dorian finally cleared the Charleston area, leaving scores of downed trees and power lines in its wake.

Officials in Charleston, North Charleston and Mount Pleasant reported more than 500 trees had been downed by Dorian, as of Friday morning, falling onto yards, roadways and buildings.

Nearly 127,000 customers in South Carolina remained without power as of 11:30 a.m., down from a high of around 270,000 customers who lost electricity as the storm lashed the coast on its slow march toward North Carolina, where Dorian made landfall Friday morning over Cape Hatteras as a Category 1 hurricane.

People began to slowly return to the Lowcountry as Gov. Henry McMaster lifted the remaining evacuation orders for Berkeley, Charleston, Dorchester, Georgetown and Horry counties at 10 a.m., allowing everyone who followed orders in effect since noon Monday to come back.

Transportation issues

Early reports from travelers suggested traffic on the interstates was generally moving well though a few spots had seen temporary slow-downs. Some 215 state roads remain closed, however.

"Pack your patience," state Department of Transportation Secretary Christy Hall urged travelers.

The road closures are largely neighborhood and secondary roads that are state-maintained. That includes Jungle Road on Edisto Island, where a lot of trees have fallen, Hall said.

North of Charleston, the biggest concern is Pawleys Island, where 3-4 feet of sand is on the road on the south end of the island. Highway 45 in Charleston County near McClellanville also has blockages, and there are some downed trees on Johns and James islands DOT is working to clear. Projections for Waccamaw River flooding are coming down, reducing further threats of closures. "We do not anticipate any road or bridge issues or need to close anything" along the river, Hall said.

Charleston International Airport was back in business, resuming operations at 7 a.m. Friday after about 116 outgoing flights were canceled during Hurricane Dorian. But schools, for the most part, remained closed.

The Port of Charleston had few Dorian-related issues, with damage limited to several empty containers that were knocked over by strong winds, according to the State Ports Authority, which operates the port.

Crew members with the authority and the International Longshoremen’s Association moved cargo to and from five container ships Tuesday before securing the terminals and equipment ahead of Dorian’s arrival.

The port’s oceanside terminals were closed Wednesday and Thursday because of the storm. They reopened Friday morning for truckers and so staff could get ready for four scheduled container ship visits.

The authority’s inland port in Dillon was closed on Thursday but reopened Friday. Operations at the inland port in Greer were not affected by the storm.

“The effort by our team and maritime partners to successfully get ships in and out of the harbor before the storm was very impressive,” said Jim Newsome, the authority’s president and CEO.

Assessing damage

The governor planned to visit emergency operations centers Friday in Horry, Georgetown, and Charleston counties to receive briefings from local officials and hold press briefings. Among his stops will be the Charleston County Emergency Operations Centers in North Charleston at 4:45 p.m.

With thousands of folks still out of town, Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds moved to assure people that police are watching out for potential looters or anyone intending to take advantage of the current situation. Police noted that no known instances of looting associated with the storm have occurred.

“I promise you, we will be vigilant, we will be present, and we will be making arrests," he said. "We will be paying attention...as we keep our people and our great city safe.”

Dorian proved a tenacious, unwelcome visitor who was slow to leave the region, turning Thursday into a long slog of gusting winds and relentless rain. But the area was largely spared the devastation many had feared.

Winds, shallow roots and the saturated ground combined to fell trees across the Charleston metro area, with more than a few landing on homes and cars. But for most folks, the damage was limited to branches, leaves and other detritus strewn across roads and lawns.

The howl of the hurricane was replaced Friday with the sounds of chainsaws, drills and hammers as people set to work clearing the debris, pulling plywood from boarded windows and restoring life to normal along the coast.

U.S. Coast Guard Lt. j.g. Phillip VanderWeit said port assessment teams began surveying damage to vessels along South Carolina’s coast early this morning.

Those surveys found more than 20 damaged boats, including 14 in the Charleston area. “Some of those are sunken vessels in place at their docks,” he said. “Some were pushed in the marsh.”

“Those numbers could grow because we’re continuing to do port assessments,” he added.

Flooding and erosion

Flooding was more isolated than anticipated, and the drowning surge that had been forecast for the barrier islands and the Charleston peninsula never materialized — not that anyone was complaining.

Matthew Fountain, Charleston’s director of stormwater management, said that most of the areas the city saw flooding were expected, given the high tides and heavy rain seen in recent days. Those areas included Lockwood Drive, the intersection of King and Huger streets and parts of West Ashley.

The strong winds downed trees, which plugged drains, causing flooding problems in some areas, Fountain said, but preventative pipe clearing and drainage projects helped.

Edisto Beach Mayor Jane Darby said Friday the town was "rejoicing" after impacts from Dorian weren't as severe as originally forecast. The town, she said, has been hit hard three of the last four years by Hurricanes Matthew, Irma and Florence.

"We were very blessed, we did not experience the storm surge that was predicted, and homes were only minimally damaged. We do have a lot of trees down and no power, but services are gradually coming back online," she said. "We are so thankful ... we came through without major damages."

Darby said representatives with Dominion Energy told her Thursday evening that power would hopefully be restored to main roads within 48 hours, and to side streets in the days following.

Folly Beach, one of the easternmost points of the Palmetto State, appeared to escape Hurricane Dorian relatively unscathed.

Residential streets in the beach town had intermittent flooding, but nothing that couldn’t be easily accessed by vehicle.

And save for some mild beach erosion, it would be difficult to tell a Category 3 hurricane had passed the area only 24 hours prior. Families and children returned Friday to the expansive beach, unfazed by the winds and rain that had left South Carolina by mid-evening Thursday.

A call to the state Department of Natural Resources to check the status of any remaining loggerhead turtle nests was not immediately returned Friday.

Folly Beach Mayor Tim Goodwin said the town seemed to escape Dorian as well as could be expected for being as exposed as it is.

“We’re mostly in good shape,” he said. “There’s nothing really major. Power seems to be back just about everywhere except for some spotty outages.”

Goodwin did ask for visitors to avoid Folly Beach for a day or two if possible to give residents and officials a chance to clean up debris from the storm.

Hospital district OK

Flooding has come to be expected in the downtown Charleston medical district, but Medical University of South Carolina spokeswoman Heather Woolwine said flooding this week was less severe than it was in 2016 during Hurricane Matthew.

She said the hospital’s emergency team employees were in-house well before the storm arrived. MUSC was prepared to provide care for up to 96 hours.

In 2017, when Irma passed through the Lowcountry, heavy flooding disrupted hospital shift changes during the storm. Some MUSC staff members were transported from their cars to the hospital by the National Guard. Photos on social media at the time showed doctors traveling between hospital buildings by boat.

Woolwine said MUSC required no assistance from the National Guard this week. More than 600 patients sheltered in place during the storm.

The new $389 million MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital is scheduled to open next month. Woolwine would not provide an exact opening date, but said there are no specific delays related to the opening timeline due to the storm.

Hospitals are required to apply for special permission through DHEC to shelter in place during a storm. All Lowcountry hospitals were granted permission.

Fitz Dove, who owns a home on Water Street in downtown Charleston, evacuated for the storm. But he left behind a novel defense against rising flood waters: water-filled walls that sealed the perimeter of his house, hopefully keeping the rising sea out.

The home had taken on about two feet of water on the first level during both Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and Tropical Storm Irma in 2017.

This time, the new fix wasn't tested, however.

"The wall held up great, even though we didn’t have an appreciable amount of water," Dove said. "I don’t even know if the wall got wet."

He said he's absolutely planning to deploy the wall again for the next storm, however. Workers were scheduled to dismantle it on Friday.

Further up the coast, in Georgetown, residents began what in recent years has become an annual ritual—removing plywood from shop windows, tossing sandbags back into truck beds and assessing the damage.

Thankfully, residents said, things didn’t seem too bad this time around.

Though the whole city was without power for much of Thursday, lights were back on by morning and a section of Front Street that had been submerged in a few feet of water was opened.

The damage was a little worse than expected, though, for hair salon owners Alma Owens and Angie Powers. About 4 inches of water covered the floor of their shop, New Beginnings, Thursday night.

“We thought it was going to be another annual cleanup,” Powers said, “but we didn’t expect this”

Conner Mitchell, Chloe Johnson, Lauren Sausser, Seanna Adcox, Stephen Hobbs, Robert Behre, David Wren and Warren Wise contributed to this story.

