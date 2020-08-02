SC coast preparing for impact from Tropical Storm Isaias, flooding and high winds expected

Portions of South Carolina are under a tropical storm warning as Isaias continues on a track that has it bringing possible heavy rains and winds to coastal areas of the state.

The storm is expected to be near hurricane strength when it reaches the state.

A flash flood watch was issued for areas in the Grand Strand that remains in place from Monday morning through Tuesday afternoon as Isaias moves up the eastern seaboard. Beaufort, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester and Berkeley counties are also under a flood watch from Monday morning through night.

A tropical storm warning is also in effect for much of the coast, including Beaufort, Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton and Dorchester counties. Parts of Charleston County, including downtown Charleston, are under a storm surge warning.

As of 11 p.m. Sunday, the system (pronounced ees-ah-EE-ahs) was about 365 miles south of Myrtle Beach, with sustained winds of 70 mph, the National Hurricane Center reported. The storm slightly strengthened on Sunday afternoon as it moved north off the Florida coast.

Isaias is expected to be a strong tropical storm when it reaches the coast of northern South Carolina on Monday night, forecasters said.

In Horry County, a localized state of emergency was declared and officials have moved to a heightened state of awareness.

"It's really giving us a sampling of impacts, but it's going to be moving at an increased pace. Nothing sticking around like (Hurricane) Florence," said National Weather Service meteorologist Steve Pfaff.

Sustained wind speeds could approach 60 to 65 mph once Isaias moves over South Carolina, the National Weather Service reported. Winds of 58 to 73 mph will be possible in Charleston and Berkeley counties, where isolated tornadoes could occur.

Between 3 to 8 inches of rain could soak parts of the state, with highest levels possible along the coast. In rural locations, heavy precipitation could overwhelm drainage systems or force road closures, so Pfaff urges residents to heed the warnings in place.

"We're primarily concerned with that high tide Monday evening," he said.

In Charleston, city officials are preparing to activate its emergency operations center virtually at 8 a.m. Monday. The current forecast predicts impacts to Charleston from Tropical Storm Isaias Monday afternoon through Monday evening, with a potential for tropical storm force winds, coastal flooding and storm surge inundation.

Much of the coast is under a warning for a possibly life-threatening storm surge starting Monday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. Water could reach two to four feet above ground level if peak surge occurs around high tide, which will occur in Charleston around 9 p.m. Monday.

The greatest storm surge threat is in parts of Charleston County, which could see major flooding rain.

Charleston residents should expect road closures beginning Monday night, and officials said to avoid travel. Next week's garbage collection in the city will be delayed one day, officials said.

From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, the city will have a limited number of free materials for residents to make sandbags. The materials will be available for pick-up at the environmental services building at 2150 Milford Street, James Island Town Hall at 1122 Dills Bluff Road and Riley Park at 360 Fishburne Street.

The Coast Guard is warning people to stay off the beaches and off the water.

Boeing announced that it would suspend operations starting Monday at 2 p.m. due to the storm and will resume when it is safe to do so.