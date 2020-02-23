Researcher finds better way to predict hurricane damage risk in SC, Southeast

Storm surge and rain from a hurricane with relatively weak winds can wrack a coast. Gauging the strength of a storm by its winds alone isn't good enough to alert people who live in its path.

Research by the benchmark Tropical Meteorology Project just found a better way: Gauge the strength of the force powering those winds, primarily air pressure at the sea surface.

The pressure is easier to measure than wind speed in the gusting eyewall, researchers say.

The finding joins other recent research advances that could help saves lives in South Carolina and along the Southeast coast, where warming waters appear to be fueling more powerful and slower-moving storms that drop flooding rains.

Also, the pressure reading is more accurate forecasting sea surge and the size of the storm before it makes landfall.

"Pressure correlates significantly with the size of the storm, which is an important driver of the storm surge," said Phil Klotzbach, lead scientist for the project who authored the study for a multi-institution group of researchers.

"Winds are driven by the pressure gradient between the eye of the hurricane and the surrounding environment," he said.

If forecasters had used air pressure instead of wind speed in the past, the readings would have better predicted the damage from storms, the study indicated.

One key factor is that if a hurricane has a low pressure relative to its wind strength, it's typically a larger storm, such as the devastating Hurricane Sandy in 2012.

Sandy wasn't a tropical cyclone under the winds classification by the time it made landfall in New Jersey. But it unexpectedly swamped that coast and flooded New York City.

The damage was more than $60 billion in the United States.

Imelda was characterized as a tropical storm by wind speed when it made landfall in Texas last year. But it dropped more than 44 inches of rain, killed at least five people and caused more than $37 million in damages, according to Texas emergency officials and the National Hurricane Center.

In contrast, the devastating Hurricane Hugo, which made landfall just north of Charleston in 1989, would remain a Category 4 rated by either winds or surface pressure.

The project's study is the latest in a growing number of prospects to replace or modify the nearly half-century-old Saffir-Simpson scale for rating hurricanes Category 1 to 5 based on wind speed alone.

Researchers have been sorting around for more accurate, but still straightforward, ways to tell the public about the storms in terms of its individual threats of storm surge and flooding rain, as well as winds. But there are hurdles for any new scale. The biggest one might be the popularity of the Saffir-Simpson, largely due to its simplicity.

The scale has become the go-to for communicating storm dangers to the public because it's widely recognized and easily understood.

But concern has been growing since Hurricane Harvey in 2017 dropped catastrophic flooding on Texas when it stalled onshore, then rains from the relatively weak but slow-moving Hurricane Florence swamped the South and North Carolina coastal plain in 2018.

Western Carolina University researcher Rob Young in 2018 produced the first formal study showing there is no statistical relationship between the Saffir-Simpson scale and the destruction caused by the storms.

Klotzbach did a comparative analysis of the damage, winds and surface pressure from Atlantic storms that made landfall in the East Coast and Gulf states for the years 1900 through 2018.

He found that surface pressure was only marginally better than winds to gauge storms along the Gulf Coast and Florida, but distinctly better from Georgia and South Carolina north. He thinks that's because those storms have tended to be more powerful and create higher storm surge.

"Pressure correlates better with hurricane size," Klotzbach said. "Larger storms also generally have larger rainfall footprints, although other factors such as storm speed and topography are critical for overall rainfall amount."

Klotzbach's finding is somewhat subjective, which he concedes, because any number of coastal factors in the Southeast can affect storm surge — including variations in sea slopes and depths, said Charleston-based meteorologist Shea Gibson with the forecasting company WeatherFlow.

"Then there are rainfall potentials and flooding with respect to the watershed effect, which varies from state to state based on geography and how the slope of the land works with river and estuarine retention, as well as drainage systems," Gibson said.

The ease that sea surface pressure can be gauged accurately from the air and from the network of coastal and offshore buoy stations is an advantage, to show the "footprint" of a hurricane more accurately than radar.

But "there is never one hurricane that is the same as another," Gibson said.