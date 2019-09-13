The scheduled reopening of Demetre Park on James Island after its three-month revamp was delayed by Hurricane Dorian, a spokesman said Friday.

City of Charleston officials had hoped to allow for a "soft" opening on Labor Day weekend, with a formal ceremony to follow.

But the storm damage — which included fallen trees, some in the parking lot — prevented allowing the public in.

The popular city-owned site overlooking Charleston Harbor is sometimes referred to locally as "Sunrise Park" for its eastward views. The park features a fishing pier and beach access, and is on the water near Fort Johnson.

The park was closed this summer while crews repaired damage left over from Hurricanes Matthew and Irma.

City of Charleston parks director Jason Kronsberg said that the park site lost two or three pretty large trees. Otherwise, he said the storm repairs from Matthew and Irma fared well.

The new opening date has not been set, he said.