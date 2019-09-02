The decision to close schools due to inclement weather is not an easy one, and it often involves dozens of school, county and state officials.

In the Charleston County School District, Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait makes the final call on cancellations. But she doesn't make the decision alone.

Members of the district's operations staff, the head of security and emergency management, the head of the communication strategy and the director of transportation all provide input on the situation and present recommendations to the superintendent, said Jeff Borowy, the district's chief operating officer.

The district relies heavily on the county's emergency management department for updates, Borowy said.

If the state issues an evacuation order, "the decision is made for us," Borowy said.

He said during inclement weather, the district's first priority is students' safety.

"We're at a unique area in the country in that we have to deal with wind that could affect transportation across the bridges," Borowy said. "Every one of our areas is connected by a bridge in some form or fashion. And we do not want our school buses on those bridges in high winds."

In Dorchester School District 2, the decision is made by the superintendent and the district leadership team, said Pat Raynor, a district spokesperson. This group includes the district’s transportation director, facilities director, public information officer and other major operational staff members.

The district monitors weather forecasts and road conditions closely through coordination with the National Weather Service, Dorchester County Emergency Management Department, the S.C. Highway Patrol and local law enforcement.

Before reaching a decision, the superintendent also often consults superintendents from surrounding school districts, as well as the chairman of the district’s board of trustees, Raynor said.

“It is something that we’re hands-on with and monitoring as a team,” Raynor said.

It's a similar story in the Berkeley County School District.

"The final decision is the superintendent’s; however, he does not make weather decisions in isolation," said Katie Tanner, a district spokesperson.

A team of associate superintendents, chief officers, the director of maintenance and facilities, as well as communication and transportation officials assist in the decision-making process during severe weather. The superintendent also regularly communicates with neighboring school districts.

The district works closely with the Berkeley County emergency preparedness department and receives updates about the weather from the National Weather Service.

The district's safety and security team is also involved and acts as the superintendent's liaison with the county's emergency preparedness department and the Red Cross, Tanner said.

In addition to students' safety, there are many other factors that districts consider when making a decision. For example, some schools in Berkeley and Dorchester are designated emergency shelters.

Tanner said the district also considers the time families need to comply with any evacuation orders. Each decision is made on a case by case basis based on the best information available, Tanner added.

Raynor said the district's decision to close schools comes down to one thing — safety.

“If there’s any possibility that any of our children coming and going would be at any point in harm's way, our superintendent always errs on the side of safety,” Raynor said.

If possible, the decision to close schools due to hazardous conditions in Dorchester District 2 will be made by the district the evening before, Raynor said. If early morning weather conditions require action, the district may operate on a one-, two- or three-hour delay from the normal schedule.

Once a decision is made, parents and employees are alerted as soon as possible through a handful of different platforms, including phone calls, emails, text messages, district website postings and Facebook posts.

South Carolina’s school districts are required to plan for 180 instructional days and three days that can be used for make-up days in case of bad weather.