Power outages, Tornado Warning reported across Myrtle Beach region due to Tropical Storm Elsa

MYRTLE BEACH — Santee Cooper is reporting several power outages as Tropical Storm Elsa howled through the Grand Strand and Georgetown County in the early morning hours of July 8.
"We have a few spotted outages across the area: fewer than 5 west of DeBordieu, 5 in Litchfield by the Sea, 145 in Garden City, 739 in Myrtle Beach, and fewer than 5 in Conway," reported Santee Cooper via its Facebook page at 7 a.m. "We're working to get those restored as soon as possible."
A Tornado Warning was issued at 7:47 a.m. until 8:15 a.m. July 8, according to the National Weather Service.