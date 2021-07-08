You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Power outages, Tornado Warning reported across Myrtle Beach region due to Tropical Storm Elsa

Tropical storm kills 1 in Florida, hurts 10 at Georgia base

A jogger makes his way along Bayshore Blvd., in Tampa, Fla. as a wave breaks over a seawall, during the aftermath of Tropical Storm Elsa Wednesday, July 7, 2021. The Tampa Bay area was spared major damage as Elsa stayed off shore as it passed by.

 John Raoux

MYRTLE BEACH — Santee Cooper is reporting several power outages as Tropical Storm Elsa howled through the Grand Strand and Georgetown County in the early morning hours of July 8.

"We have a few spotted outages across the area: fewer than 5 west of DeBordieu, 5 in Litchfield by the Sea, 145 in Garden City, 739 in Myrtle Beach, and fewer than 5 in Conway," reported Santee Cooper via its Facebook page at 7 a.m. "We're working to get those restored as soon as possible."

A Tornado Warning was issued at 7:47 a.m. until 8:15 a.m. July 8, according to the National Weather Service.

Tags

Richard Caines covers courts and other topics in Horry and Georgetown County for The Post and Courier. He graduated from the Cronkite School at Arizona State University and is a huge Philadelphia sports fan.

Alex Brizee covers Myrtle Beach and Horry County government. A Florida native, Alex has lived all over the United States and graduated from college at the University of Idaho. In her free time, Alex loves Pad Thai, cuddling with her dog and strong coffee.

Demi Lawrence reports on Georgetown County for The Post and Courier. She graduated from Ball State University in 2020, and previously was an intern at The Herald Bulletin in Anderson, Indiana and Indianapolis Monthly.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News