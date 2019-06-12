City officials on Wednesday afternoon advised motorists not already on the peninsula to steer clear of downtown as alternating moderate-to-heavy rainfall — submerging some of the most frequently traveled roadways — continued to bear down on the greater Charleston area.

With a flash food watch in effect through 6 p.m. for southeast South Carolina, which includes the tri-county area in addition to Beaufort, Colleton, Hampton and Jasper counties, the National Weather Service said in the afternoon that as much as 5 inches of rain had already fallen throughout the region.

And more is on the way.

An additional 1 to 3 inches of rain, with locally higher amounts, is forecast through 3 p.m., the Service said. Even before daybreak, roughly an inch of rain had fallen across portions of the region since late Tuesday. Elsewhere, as much as 4 to 9 inches of rainfall fell on parts of Bluffton on Tuesday and through early Wednesday.

The bout of afternoon flooding brought on by excessive rainfall was particularly remarkable considering it didn't occur at high tide. In past flooding events, problems from rainfall were exacerbated by a high tide, which can block water from draining into the region's rivers.

Earlier in the day, the city of Charleston activated its Public Safety Operation Center in anticipation of potentially dangerous stormy conditions and flash flooding.

Much of this rain is largely the result of a low-pressure system traveling northeast along the coast, according to the National Weather Service, which could yield up to 5 inches of rainfall across the Lowcountry, with localized amounts perhaps surpassing 6 inches. Runoff and flash flooding are also possible despite conditions largely expected to remain in place in many areas.

Climate scientists have documented that as average temperatures around the globe rise, so will the likelihood of intense, drenching rain events. Simply, a warmer atmosphere is able to hold more water.

This provides a challenge to low-lying areas like Charleston and the rest of the Lowcountry. If the rate of rain coming down exceeds the rate at which sewers and drains can evacuate it, flooding ensues. And in many cases, traditional municipal stormwater systems were not built for the amount of rain that's now arriving more frequently.

Charleston is working on a massive tunnel and pump system designed to keep water off of the Crosstown, one of the city's most important downtown thoroughfares, but that project will not be complete until at least 2024.

On Wednesday, city stormwater and Parks Department crews were continuing to monitor water levels at Colonial and Dotterer lakes.

“As always, the safety of our citizens is job one," Shannon Scaff, Charleston Emergency Management director, said in a statement. "We urge everyone to stay tuned to local media for the latest weather forecast, and to exercise caution when on the roads.”

Current city of Charleston road closures (as of 2:10 p.m.)

North Market Street, between Meeting and East Bay streets

South Market Street, between Meeting and East Bay streets

Laurens Street at the intersection of Washington Street

Vanderhorst Street, between Rutledge Avenue and Smith Street

Ashley Avenue, between Fishburne and Race streets

Ashley Avenue, between Broad and Tradd streets

Rutledge Avenue, from Calhoun to Bennett streets

Rutledge Avenue, from Fishburne Street to Crosstown

Rutledge Avenue, between Broad and Tradd streets

King Street at Huger Street

East Bay Street, between Wentworth and Hasell streets

Huger Street, from Shand to Benson streets

Colonial Street, between Broad and Tradd streets

Chisolm Street, between Broad and Tradd streets

Cannon Street, between President Street and Wescott Boulevard

U.S. Route 17 North, from West Ashley to downtown

Barre Street at the intersection of Barre and Wentworth streets

Pitt Street, north of Beaufain Street

President Street, from Line Street to Crosstown

Keep checking postandcourier.com for updated information related to closings and conditions.

Chloe Johnson contributed to this report.