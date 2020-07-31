Pandemic means SC hurricane shelters can take just 20% of evacuees; hotels will be used

The biggest changes in hurricane response this season could be life in shelters and transporting evacuees, due to safety measures and social distancing required during the coronavirus pandemic.

S.C. Emergency Management Division said in a contingency plan that a hurricane occurring during the COVID-19 outbreak means the response's focus would be evacuation and sheltering the most exposed and vulnerable residents to reduce the threat to personnel and property.

A mix of sheltering people in places like hotels and more typical storm shelters would be used depending on the size and strength of the storm. Hotels may be more suitable during the COVID-19 outbreak, but a lack of availability would create the need for typical evacuation shelters, the contingency plan states.

Ben Williamson, communications director for the Red Cross’ Palmetto Region, said sheltering will look different this hurricane season because capacity will be reduced. According to the Emergency Management Division, the number of cots intended to go to Coastal Group 1 shelters will only be 20 percent of the maximum occupancy of the shelter. The group includes Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, Georgetown, Horry and Jasper counties.

Because of the reduced capacity, Williamson said the Red Cross will have to open more shelters with new protocols and procedures.

“So if a congregate shelter is going to be open ... immediately there’s going to be screening before anybody comes inside,” Williamson said.

“So temperatures will be taken, CDC-approved questions are going to be asked. Every staff, volunteer or partner that is at a shelter will be required to wear a mask.”

All other occupants of the shelters will be asked to wear to a mask, too. And if they don’t have a mask, one will be provided.

Williamson said every shelter will be required to have an isolation area to be used for people who arrive with COVID-19 symptoms or develop symptoms while there. The contingency plan said the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control has pre-identified hotels throughout the state to be used for the evacuation of people who are COVID-19 positive.

In shelter dormitories, cots must have 6 feet of space on each side, which is different from years past.

Mealtimes at Red Cross shelters will also change. Williamson said food will not be served in bulk from trays, but will be individually packaged instead. Mealtimes will be staggered.

“And we’ve got hand-sanitizing stations that will be set up,” Williamson said. “There will be deep cleans in the morning and at night at the shelters. So that’s going to be the biggest shift for us.”

With the protocols in place, Williamson said he feels like the Red Cross is making shelters as safe as possible.

The contingency plan said 96 percent of evacuees will not require transportation. Still, 125 buses are required because of social distancing recommendations, COVID-19 screenings and decontamination procedures. Every evacuee needing transportation will have their temperature taken.

“We would encourage folks to — when an evacuation order is given or any sort of order is given to get out — to do that, and to rest assured that we at the Red Cross and our partners are making sure that shelter environments are as safe as possible for those that come,” Williamson said.

Because there is a chance of more shelters being opened, Williamson said the Red Cross will need more support and volunteers. Right now, there are more than 2,100 active Red Cross volunteers in the Palmetto State.