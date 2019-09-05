Mount Pleasant fatal house fire
Mount Pleasant firefighters responded to a fire at a home on Horseshoe Bend early on Thursday, September 5, 2019. One person died and another was injured. David Slade/Staff

 David Slade dslade@postandcourier.com

One person is dead and another hospitalized following a house fire early Thursday in Mount Pleasant. 

Martine Wolfe-Miller, a town spokeswoman, confirmed the fatality and said authorities were working to determine the fire's cause. 

It was not yet known whether the fire was caused by impacts from Hurricane Dorian, Wolfe-Miller said. 

Mount Pleasant firefighters were called at 4:13 a.m. to a report of a fire at the home on Horseshoe Bend, authorities said. 

Reports indicated two people were trapped inside and immediate rescue efforts began as crews fought the flames, authorities said. 

The two victims were freed from the home and transported to a hospital, authorities said. 

The second victim's condition was not immediately available. 

Crews remained at the scene into Thursday afternoon. Further information was not available. 

Gregory Yee covers breaking news and public safety. He's a native Angeleno and previously covered crime and courts for the Press-Telegram in Long Beach, CA. He studied journalism and Spanish literature at the University of California, Irvine.

