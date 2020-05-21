NOAA projects active hurricane season in year complicated by the coronavirus

This year is predicted to bring an above-normal number of hurricanes to the Atlantic, according to a federal forecast released Thursday, the latest of several projections for a busy season.

Including Tropical Storm Arthur, which spun up earlier in May, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration projects the following for the 2020 hurricane season:

Thirteen to 19 tropical storms, with top sustained winds of at least 39 mph

Six to 10 hurricanes, with winds of at least 75 mph

Three to six major hurricanes of Category 3 or higher, with winds of at least 111 mph

On average, there are 12 tropical storms, six hurricanes and three major storms in a season. NOAA's forecast does not specify a chance of these storms making landfall.

The projection is dominated by atmospheric signals that suggest warm water in the tropical Atlantic will help cyclones form and weather patterns will suppress wind shear, which can knock storms apart, said Gerry Bell, the lead hurricane season forecaster with NOAA's Climate Prediction Center.

The same signals have also led to above-average forecasts earlier by private forecasting company Accuweather and the benchmark Tropical Meteorology Project at Colorado State University.

Since 1995, the Atlantic Basin has been in the active phase of a long-term pattern in which ocean temperatures trend warmer than average or colder than average. This decades-long oscillation, along with weather patterns like El Niño or La Niña, makes it hard to track in some respects how climate change is affecting hurricanes in the Atlantic, Bell said.

Even in a relatively slower season, it only takes one poorly aimed storm to wreak havoc. This year will prove even more tense as emergency managers and people ordered to evacuate if a cyclone nears will have to balance the need to escape storm surge with concerns over catching or spreading the coronavirus.

Earlier in the spring, officials in South Carolina were still sussing out how the virus might change plans for evacuation and sheltering.

Interim guidance released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention more recently suggests prioritizing hotels and dormitories to shelter evacuees with no other place to go, and if necessary, keeping shelter sizes to 50 people or fewer. Shelter staff should check guests' body temperatures regularly and isolate people who show symptoms, including by directing them to different bathrooms.

People evacuating should first seek to stay with friends and family, said Carlos Castillo, the Federal Emergency Management Agency's acting deputy administrator for resilience. If heading to a shelter, guests should being cleaning items like soap and sanitizers, and anyone over the age of 2 will be asked to wear a cloth face covering.

While 3,100 FEMA employees are working on COVID-19 response, Castillo said, "We have not taken our eye off the ball in responding to other disasters that may occur in this time."

It's not uncommon for one disaster to coincide with, or even create, another. Recent flooding from a dam break in Midlands, Mich. has threatened a Dow chemical complex that's on the federal Superfund list for cleanup, The New York Times reported.

South Carolina also already saw a spate of deadly tornadoes earlier this spring during the pandemic. After that event, the Red Cross opted to house displaced people in hotels rather than common shelters.

Castillo urged that people in hurricane-prone zones should start planning now for what may prove a uniquely challenging season.