NOAA projects active hurricane season in year complicated by coronavirus

This satellite image taken Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, and provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, shows Hurricane Dorian churning over the Atlantic Ocean. Hurricane Dorian struck the northern Bahamas as a catastrophic Category 5 storm, its 185-mph winds ripping off roofs and tearing down power lines. Hurricanes remain the most expensive natural disaster plaguing the United States. File/AP

This year is predicted to bring an above-normal number of hurricanes to the Atlantic, according to a federal forecast released Thursday, the latest of several projections for a busy season.

Including Tropical Storm Arthur, which spun up earlier in May, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration projects the following for the 2020 hurricane season: 

  • 13-19 tropical storms, with top sustained winds of at least 39 mph;
  • 6-10 hurricanes, with winds of at least 75 mph; 
  • and 3-6 major hurricanes of Category 3 or higher, with winds of at least 111 mph

On average, there are 12 tropical storms, six hurricanes and three major storms in a season. NOAA's forecast does not specify a change of these storms making landfall. 

The projection is dominated by atmospheric signals that suggest warm water in the tropical Atlantic will help cyclones form and weather patterns what will suppress wind shear, which can knock storms apart, said Gerry Bell, the lead hurricane season forecaster with NOAA's Climate Prediction Center.

The same signals have also led to above-average forecasts earlier by private forecasting company Accuweather and the benchmark Tropical Meteorology Project at Colorado State University

Since 1995, the Atlantic Basin has also been in the active phase of a long-term pattern in which ocean temperatures trend warmer than average or colder than average. This oscillation, along with weather patterns like El Nino or La Nina, makes it hard to track in some respects how climate change is affecting hurricanes in the Atlantic, Bell said.

Even in a relatively slower season, it only takes one poorly-aimed storm to wreak havoc. This year will prove even more tense, as emergency managers and people ordered to evacuate if a cyclone nears will have to balance the need to escape storm surge with concerns over catching or spreading the coronavirus. 

Earlier in the spring, officials in South Carolina were still sussing out how the virus might change plans for evacuation and sheltering.

People evacuating should seek out places to stay with friends and family, said Carlos Castillo, FEMA's acting deputy administrator for resilience. If heading to a shelter, guests should being cleaning items like soap and sanitizers, and anyone over the age of 2 will be asked to wear a cloth face covering.

While 3100 FEMA employees are working on Covid-19 response, Castillo said, "We have not taken our eye off the ball in responding to other disasters that may occur in this time."

Reach Chloe Johnson at 843-735-9985. Follow her on Twitter @_ChloeAJ.

