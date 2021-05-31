New 'normals' for hurricane season show the Atlantic is producing more storms

Forecasters of hurricane activity for the year usually use broad categories to explain their prognostications to the public: tropical weather predictions are described as "above average" or "above normal."
But the baseline of "normal" changed in 2021, as meteorologists update the 30-year period they use to determine average weather benchmarks. And those changes are reflecting a more active Atlantic basin.
Scientists still disagree on whether climate change will lead to more hurricanes over the long term. But the new averages do reflect, to some degree, the warming of the Earth's oceans, said Jhordanne Jones, of Colorado State University's Tropical Meteorology Project. A storm system needs water that's at least 80 degrees to produce the spin and convection that's characteristic to tropical weather.
From 1981 to 2010, there were, on average, 12.1 named storms, 6.4 hurricanes and 2.7 major hurricanes of Category 3 or above each year. In the new period, 1991 to 2020, there were an average of 14.4 named storms, 7.2 hurricanes and 3.2 major hurricanes each year, according to data analyzed by Brian McNoldy, a senior researcher at the University of Miami.
It's no surprise that the averages inched upward, Jones said, in part, because the new period captures some watershed years for tropical weather activity: 2017 and 2020. Last year in particular saw a record-shattering 30 named storms in all, the most active season recorded in modern history.
The year 2017 was the sixth most active season on record with 17 named storms, and was particularly damaging for South Carolina, as the remnants of Tropical Storm Irma washed over the state and caused widespread flooding at the coast.
McNoldy pointed out that the new averages also dump several years in the 1980s that were relatively less active. "Replacing a quiet decade with an active one will definitely nudge the numbers up," he said.
Removing that period also takes South Carolina's worst storm in recent memory out of the mix: Hurricane Hugo, which slammed into the coast north of Charleston as a Category 4 in 1989.
Still, the total volume of storms that affected the state is higher in the new 30-year period. From 1981 to 2010, 53 named storms, four hurricanes, and one major hurricane touched South Carolina in some way. From 1991 to 2020 those numbers mostly rise, to 66 named storms, six hurricanes, and no major hurricanes.
This data, from the S.C. State Climate Office, reflects the strength of the storm as it washed over South Carolina, but lower-category cyclones can still have big impacts — like Irma.
Scientists are still discussing whether there will be more hurricanes as the earth warms because it's not always clear how hotter temperatures will affect the complex and intertwined dynamics on the globe's oceans and atmosphere. There's also a question of whether better technology to capture small, short-lived storms is helping to skew the numbers.
"It’s sort of a logical kind of flow to think that if you do have warmer sea surface temperatures, we have more fuel for tropical cyclones, so we should have more tropical cyclones," said Jones, who is a PhD candidate at Colorado State. "That is not necessarily the case."
While oceans might get hotter, for example, it's also possible there will be more El Niño events, Jones said, which amp up activity in the Pacific Ocean, but suppress it with wind shear in the Atlantic.
Hurricanes need warm water to form, but it also has to be relatively warmer than the atmosphere for storm-building to start. Think of how much steam rises off a hot cup of liquid in a cold room, Jones said. The difference in temperature is what creates the convection.
Generally, though, other effects of climate change, coupled with more people and infrastructure at the U.S. coast is making hurricanes more damaging and expensive when they do make landfall.
Storms are getting wetter, because hotter air can hold, and then drop, more flooding rain. There's a hypothesis that weaker steering currents from the changing Jet Stream is making some storms slow down or pause entirely, which can spell disaster if this happens over a landmass, as happened to the Bahamas in 2019.
Forecasters, including Jones' program have predicted the 2021 season will be "above-average." But there's no guarantee the rest of the decade will also shape up that way.
"In another decade when we use the 2001-2030 period, it's entirely possible that the numbers will drop a bit," McNoldy said. "We may not change the observing technology meaningfully, but perhaps the 2020s won't be as active as the 1990s."
Bryan Brussee contributed to this story.