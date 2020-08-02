Myrtle Beach officials warn of hazardous conditions as Tropical Storm Isaias approaches

MYRTLE BEACH — As Tropical Storm Isaias slowly approaches the Grand Strand, local safety officials are urging beachgoers to use caution if swimming in the ocean.

Isaias was about 470 miles south of Myrtle Beach at 11 a.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Moving at about 8 mph, the storm is heading north along the east coast of Florida on Sunday.

Steve Pfaff with the National Weather Service in Wilmington said the region will begin to see tropical-storm-force winds Monday night, with wind gusts up to 71 mph in Myrtle Beach and a 2- to 4-foot storm surge.

The National Weather Service issued tropical storm and storm surge watches for Horry and Georgetown counties.

A high risk of rip currents remains in effect through Sunday evening and the NWS in Wilmington warns people to swim near lifeguards.

“Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water,” a rip current statement from the NWS reads.

Horry County recommends swimmers avoid venturing into the ocean further than knee-deep to avoid issues with rip currents.

North Myrtle Beach spokesperson Pat Dowling said the city hasn’t seen an increase of ocean rescues as of Sunday morning.

Currently, there are yellow flags along the North Myrtle Beach coastline asking the public to swim with caution, but a more stern warning could be issued ahead of the storm’s arrival.

“As the storm approaches and conditions deteriorate, we’ll probably see the red flags go up,” Dowling wrote Sunday morning.

The city of Myrtle Beach will not yet increase beach rescue personnel and the city urges people to stay out of the ocean during the next few days, said Jon Evans with Myrtle Beach Fire Department.

Single red flags are flying today at lifeguard posts in Myrtle Beach, warning beachgoers of hazardous swimming conditions.

Sign up for our new Hurricane Wire newsletter Hurricane Wire is a pop-up newsletter during hurricane season that delivers anyone who lives on the East Coast all the information they need to know as storms brew in the Atlantic and beyond. Email

SUBSCRIBE

“We will be there to help if needed, but we ask people to think about our personnels’ safety so that we don’t have to put our crews in unnecessary danger,” Evans said.

Horry County Police Spokesperson Mikayla Moskov said calls for ocean rescue services are similar to previous years for this weekend despite the storm approaching.

“By and large, the instability of the water is clear from the shore and beachgoers seem to be acting cautiously around it at this time,” Moskov wrote. “It’s important that beachgoers take the rip currents risk seriously because moving water has far more power and force than is visually apparent.”

Forecasters are calling for a sunny day with a high temperature around 88 Sunday. Thunderstorms unrelated to Isaias are possible Sunday night. On Monday, showers and thunderstorms are likely throughout the day, and by Monday night, the Strand will begin to see tropical storm conditions, according to the NWS.

No storm shelters are currently open in Horry County, according to the American Red Cross’ website. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, safety officials asked the public to attempt to find their own shelters.

If shelters do open, capacity will be greatly reduced to accommodate social distancing requirements. The Red Cross’ website keeps an updated map of where available storm shelters are open.

As of Sunday morning, local municipalities and school districts still intended to hold scheduled meetings, some being in person, early this week as Isaias approaches. Horry County Schools board plans to meet in person Tuesday night to decide on school reopening plans in the midst of the pandemic. HCS postponed its meeting originally planned for Monday due to the storm. Georgetown County School District also plans to hold an in-person meeting Tuesday.

Georgetown County prepares

For Terrell Dozier, the safety of his family as Tropical Storm Isaias approaches is paramount.

"We're getting prepared," said Dozier, as he shoveled sand into a bag, prepping for a storm that is predicted to hit Georgetown County late Monday night.

He and his wife live in the Black River community of Georgetown and said that they're still readying themselves for the changing weather forecast.

Dozier and several others were seen Sunday morning collecting sandbags on the grounds of the old Georgetown City Hall, located at the intersection of Prince and Dozier Street. People were busy filling their sandbags from the mountains of sand prepared for them by the county — with residents urged to keep their bags for the duration of the 2020 hurricane season.