MOUNT PLEASANT — With nothing but marsh and barrier islands between the town and the Atlantic Ocean, residents and officials feared Hurricane Dorian would cause extensive damage and flooding as it skirted the coast.

Many residents lost power, traffic signals on major roads went dark Thursday afternoon, and the streets of Mount Pleasant became a carpet of fallen branches, leaves and pine needles as Dorian's winds lashed the town. The Mount Pleasant Police Department urged residents to remain off the roads, due to downed trees, shortly before 3 p.m.

But high tide came and went without anticipated widespread flooding early in the afternoon, partly because the hurricane had moved north and its powerful back-side winds pushed water out to sea, rather than on to the land.

"We really haven't had a ton of flooding," said town Emergency Manager Amanda Knight, from her post in the Emergency Operations Center at Town Hall. "Thankfully, the surge and high tides have been a little bit less than we expected.

"Hopefully, people will be able to come back and enjoy the weekend and get their yards cleaned up," she said.

Charleston Weather posted on Twitter that the winds created a negative storm surge, subtracting as much as 2 feet from the water level at high tide, around 2 p.m. Even communities particularly susceptible to storm surge, such as Whitehall Terrace and Charleston National near Copahee Sound, escaped widespread flooding.

Ryan and Dana Rice live not far from the marsh at Copahee Sound and said they experienced no flooding, but the neighborhood's power went out at 9:30 a.m. and stayed out into the afternoon.

"You can hear the generators humming," said Ryan Rice.

He and Dana Rice were walking down a street near their home in rain gear around 1:30 p.m. and told a passing reporter that none of their neighbors had evacuated.

In the town and on the barrier islands just across the marsh — Isle of Palm and Sullivan's Island — many residents shrugged off evacuations ordered by Gov. Henry McMaster on Sunday.

Sullivan's Island resident Janyce McMenamin said her main concern, at 3:15 p.m. Thursday, was that her power had been out since noon and her cellphone battery was down to 33 percent. She was worried her last source of information from the outside world would soon go dark.

"Hopefully we'll have it back on soon," said McMenamin.

In many of Mount Pleasant's large subdivisions — Seaside Farm, Snee Farm, Park West, Charleston National — the streets were silent, wet and leaf-covered Thursday, with only an occasional police car or private vehicle passing through.

In the Planter's Pointe subdivision off S.C. Highway 41, resident Jill Cragg said she and her neighbors had no damage and no flooding.

"We've been very fortunate," she said. "As I told my neighbor, we just had impact-resistant windows put on our house, and I didn't want to test them out."