Most SC shelters don't allow pets during hurricane evacuations. Here's how to prepare.

Evacuating during a hurricane can be a scary and confusing process, and for those who need to head to an emergency shelter, finding a place to stay that accommodates pets can be difficult.

Experts say it's essential for pet owners to plan in advance where they’ll house furry members of the family since many hotels and shelters don’t allow pets.

Emergency shelters across the Palmetto State are managed and overseen by the American Red Cross. These shelters generally do not allow dogs, cats, birds or other household pets unless they’re service animals, said S.C. Red Cross spokesman Ben Williamson.

In order to maintain recommended social distancing measures necessary to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, shelter occupancy will be significantly limited this year, leaving little room to accommodate pets.

“Because of COVID-19, the Red Cross is unable to welcome any pets into our shelters for hurricane season,” Williamson said.

Even before the coronavirus pandemic swept across the country, the Red Cross already limited household pets at its emergency shelters. That’s because some evacuees may be allergic to pets, Williamson said. Others might be nervous or uncomfortable around them.

“We welcome anyone into our shelters. We don’t turn anyone away,” he said. “We want to make sure everyone can come to our shelters and not have issues.”

Charleston County does have a facility pre-identified to house domesticated household pets and their owners seeking shelter from category 1, 2 and 3 hurricanes, said Charleston County Emergency Management Director Jason Patno.

The shelter is “co-located,” meaning that owners and their pets will be in the same facility. But all pets will be housed in cages or containers in an area separate from where their owners stay.

The facility is located at 3765 Leeds Ave. in North Charleston.

Owners should bring food, medications and a crate for their pet. The shelter does not accept exotic animals, and animals demonstrating aggressive behavior might be turned away, Panto said.

Much like emergency hurricane shelters, pet-friendly shelters are “shelters of last resort,” Panto said, and residents are highly encouraged to relocate on their own away with a family member or friend away if possible.

Kay Hyman, spokeswoman for the Charleston Animal Society, agreed.

“The pet disaster shelter should be your last resort if you have nowhere else to go,” Hyman said. These types of shelters are very “bare bones,” Hyman said, and animals are typically kept in crates separate from their owners. This can be stressful for both the owners and the pets, she said.

Charleston Animal Society usually does get reports of pets that have been abandoned or displaced in the wake of mandatory evacuations, Hyman said, although there’s not nearly as many cases as there were a few years ago.

“In this day and age with neighborhood chat groups, people are very quick to speak up, whether it's a pet that’s been lost or a pet that’s been left behind during an evacuation,” she said.

Berkeley County will continue to operate a pet-friendly shelter at Cane Bay High School throughout this hurricane season. Individuals seeking shelter can bring their pets with them to this facility and are responsible for feeding, walking and cleaning up after them.

All shelters are first-come, first-served, said Berkeley County spokeswoman Hannah Moldenhauer. The Cane Bay shelter can house approximately 100 pets.

In Horry County, where Hurricane Dorian caused severe flooding last year, there are no emergency shelters where residents can bring pets along, said spokesman Thomas Bell.

Residents are encouraged to make plans for housing arrangements in the event of a mandatory evacuation with friends and family members in advance. Another good option is to ask your pet’s groomer or veterinarian to find out if they know of any helpful resources, Bell said.

During Hurricane Florence in 2018, some Horry residents were able to drop their pets off at the county’s Animal Care Center. Some of the shelter’s stray dogs were relocated to Greenville to make room. But that plan came about spontaneously, and isn’t an official Horry County pet plan.

“It’s not something we guarantee is available for every storm, every time,” Bell said.

The county is working to develop a more concrete plan for household pets during an evacuation, Bell added.

“It’s something that we know is an issue that keeps people from evacuating so if that is something we can solve or at least work to solve … then that is definitely something worthwhile for the county to look into,” he said.

Should the need for emergency shelters arise in Dorchester County, there will be a pet-friendly location, said spokeswoman Tiffany Norton. But as a rule, the county doesn't release the locations of its shelters until the spaces are ready to be opened, she said.

Owners will not be able to stay in the same space with their pets, she said, although they will be in the same facility. They will only be able to visit with them and take them out for walks. Residents need to bring their own crate or carrier, bedding, food, food and water bowls, medicine and toys.

For help finding a pet-friendly hotel, individuals can visit Charleston County's hurricane preparedness page or visit http://www.pet-friendly-hotels.net/