More than 200,000 homes and businesses across the Palmetto State were without power early Thursday as Hurricane Dorian continued its slow crawl toward the South Carolina coast.

Dominion Energy was reporting more than 129,000 outages across the state around 6:15 a.m.

Most of the outages were in Charleston County, where more than 77,000 customers were without power, according to an outage map updated by the electric utility. There were more than 26,000 customers without power in Dorchester County and more than 4,000 in Berkeley County.

Down the coast, more than 16,000 were without power in Beaufort County.

The Awendaw-McClellanville Consolidated Fire District reported that power was out in Awendaw and their stations were running on generators.

Power is out in Awendaw, Stations running on generator power. — AMFD PIO (@AMCFD) September 5, 2019

All told, the outages in Dominion's service territory span from Hilton Head up to Mount Pleasant.

The other utilities and electric cooperatives were also feeling the effects of Dorian's gusts Thursday morning as it crawled along South Carolina's coast.

More than 52,000 electric cooperative customers, mostly in South Carolina's coastal counties, were riding out the storm without electricity.

Santee Cooper, which serves customers in Berkley, Georgetown and Horry counties, reported 42 of their customers without power. And Duke Energy Carolinas, which serves other parts of the Pee Dee, only had 141 outages reported Thursday morning.

All of South Carolina's utilities and cooperatives have staged workers and contractors to respond to outages and downed power lines as Dorian heads up the coast.

To report a power outage, contact the utility you pay your electric bill to.

In South Carolina, that is either Santee Cooper, one of 20 electric cooperatives, Dominion Energy or Duke Energy.

Santee Cooper customers can call 1-888-769-7688.

Co-op customers can find the correct number to call at http://www.ecsc.org/content/reporting-your-power-outage

Dominion Energy customers can call 1-888-333-4465.

Duke Energy customers can call 1-800-419-6356.