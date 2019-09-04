Thousands of people across the Palmetto State were without power early Thursday as Hurricane Dorian continued on its slow crawl toward the South Carolina coast.

Dominion Energy was reporting 7,779 outages across the state around 12:30 a.m.

Most of the outages were in Charleston County, where 6,666 customers were without power, according to an outage map updated by the electric utility.

Beaufort County recorded the second highest level of outages with 1,900, according to the map.

The outages for Dominion span from Hilton Head up to Mount Pleasant.

In addition to the outages reported by Dominion, 1,173 Berkeley Electric Cooperative customers were without power.

Duke Energy Carolinas showed 35 outages.

All of South Carolina's utilities and cooperatives have staged workers and contractors to respond to outages and downed power lines as Dorian heads up the coast.

To report a power outage, contact the utility you pay your electric bill to.

In South Carolina, that is either Santee Cooper, one of 20 electric cooperatives, Dominion Energy or Duke Energy.

Sign up for our new Hurricane Wire newsletter Hurricane Wire is a pop-up newsletter during hurricane season that delivers anyone who lives on the East Coast all the information they need to know as storms brew in the Atlantic and beyond. Email

SUBSCRIBE

Santee Cooper customers can call 1-888-769-7688.

Co-op customers can find the correct number to call at http://www.ecsc.org/content/reporting-your-power-outage

Dominion Energy customers can call 1-888-333-4465.

Duke Energy customers can call 1-800-419-6356.