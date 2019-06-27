Six catastrophic hurricanes have raged in the Atlantic off South Carolina in the past four years.

Three others threatened the state before losing strength or turning.

That's not a freak — it's the future, experts say.

Warming seas are moving the formation, tracking and strength of Atlantic storms farther north, according to recent studies. The number of days that a "major" or potentially devastating hurricane will affect South Carolina is expected to double in the next 60 to 100 years.

Among the studies is a multi-institutional analysis led by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Its authors found that the point where hurricanes reach the peak of their strength has been shifting north about 37 miles per year since the late 1980s.

"This shift appears to be associated with changes in vertical wind shear and potential intensity, which the authors suggest may be associated with recent increases in the width of the tropical belt associated with global warming," the report's summary said.

In other words, the seas are getting hotter and "tropical" conditions are spreading over more of the ocean.

"I expect global warming will bring a poleward shift in hurricane activity, resulting in a significant increase in major hurricanes affecting the Southeast U.S. coast, including South Carolina," said meteorologist Jeff Masters, with the private forecasting company Weather Underground.

So far the trend is less prominent in the Atlantic than other oceans, Masters said, so the shift hasn't been distinct enough or lasted long enough for researchers to consider it significant yet. But it's already considered significant in the Indian and Pacific oceans.

Phil Klotzbach, senior scientist for the benchmark Tropical Meteorology Project seasonal forecasting group, agreed.

"There is no long-term significant trend in hurricane landfalls for the Carolinas from 1851 to 2018," he said. But the graph line does show a slight escalation.

In 2010, the East Coast caught a glimpse of what might be in store: Hurricane Danielle strengthened to 130 mph winds well offshore Florida on a path to the Carolinas before turning out to sea. A week later, Hurricane Earl passed within 300 miles of South Carolina packing 135 mph winds.

Within little more than a week, two storms directly offshore became just as powerful at the same time — the first time it had happened that far north in the Atlantic since 1926. Hurricane Igor peaked at 150 mph winds; Hurricane Julia peaked at 135 mph winds.

Those storms stayed out to sea because the Bermuda High wind circulation pushed them that way. If the high had hung up over the Tennessee Valley or moved farther east in the Atlantic, the two storms could have been driven one after the other into the Southeast coast.

The atmosphere is responding naturally to an overall warming, said Charleston-based meteorologist Shea Gibson with WeatherFlow.

"And in many ways not in such a positive way," Gibson said. "Tropical systems by nature feed off of warmth and moisture, so it is realistic to accept that cyclones will continue to grow in number and strength. This puts not only South Carolina at a higher risk, but all coastal areas of the tropical Atlantic including the Gulf of Mexico."