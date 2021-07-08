Minimal damage from Elsa gives Lowcountry, SC a collective sigh of relief

Tropical Storm Elsa tore through South Carolina this morning, causing power outages, a few downed trees and a deluge that left several inches of water pooled in low-lying areas.

No serious injuries had been reported, though minor damage has been spotted across the region. A minimal tornado touched down on Edisto Island. Flooding briefly delayed morning commuters across the Charleston peninsula. Utility workers had reconnected thousands of customers in the Lowcountry and across the state. By the afternoon, it was down to dozens of customers without power.

In Georgetown, the storm came through the region shortly before daybreak. Brandon Ellis with Georgetown County Emergency Management said the forecast from the National Weather Service was spot on in terms of what to expect.

Some flood-prone roads in Georgetown County, specifically in the city of Georgetown, experienced some standing water, Ellis said, but with the storm moving out of the area and those roads began to clear by 9 a.m.

"We've only seen minimal impacts," Ellis said.

On Edisto Island, a small tornado was confirmed to have touched down, but officials with the National Weather Service said they had not determined its intensity and further investigation is needed.

Other than knocking down a few trees and in Myrtle Beach and leaving sporadic puddles in commonly flooded areas, the public was minimally affected by Elsa. Several hundred Santee Cooper energy customers temporarily lost service.

The center of Elsa moved through North Carolina toward the mid-Atlantic and storms were affecting portions of Virginia, the Hurricane Center said at 2 p.m. It headed northeast at 20 mph with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph, according to the Hurricane Center.

Wind gusts hovering around 45 mph have punched along the coast, said Blair Holloway, a National Weather Service meteorologist. One recorded at Isle of Palms reached 50 mph.

“Church Creek in the West Ashley has seen 4.5 inches of rain so far," Halloway said. "The heaviest rain fell through portions of Johns Island and West Ashley.”

Portions of neighborhood roads in West Ashley remained awash during the day. Linda Reichard, who lives on the corner of Piper Drive and Cessna Avenue, said at one point the floods reached several inches above the base of her home.

By about 10 a.m., it had receded to the bottom of her driveway and a back corner of her yard, though Reichard was hardly surprised.

“This is nothing,” she said.

Reichard and her husband moved into their home in 2010. She’s noticed the flooding getting worse, and more frequent. These days, her yard will flood with just 2 inches of rainfall, she said.

“Our yard just never seems to dry up,” she said.

Reichard said floods have ruined the underside of her home.

“Right now, I’m ready to slap on a ‘For Sale’ sign and just get out,” she said.

Most of Elsa’s flooding impact was concentrated on the peninsula, but other areas of Charleston were affected, Shannon Scaff, the city's emergency management director, said. Most notably, city crews cleared a downed tree from Ashley River Road and High Tide Drive near the Shadowmoss area.

Charleston city spokesman Jack O’Toole said the city’s storm-recovery efforts were underway with crews sweeping streets and fixing traffic lights. Several mobile pump trucks have been deployed. Staff is in the field assessing the extent of damage across the city, including James Island, Johns Island and West Ashley.

About 15,000 Dominion Energy utility customers in Charleston County were powerless for a time as the storm worked its way through the Lowcountry, the company said. Thousands more lost power for a time in the Midlands, Horry and Georgetown counties and on Hilton Head Island.

Early in the day, Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue responded to over 66 incidents caused by Elsa. Palmetto Electric reported approximately 19,800 outages on Hilton Head Island at the height of the storm, a spokesperson for Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue wrote.

Scaff said he continued to be concerned with the number of motorists who try to drive through floodwater. Northbound lanes of the Septima P. Clark Parkway were closed in the morning when three vehicles were stalled in standing water at Spring Street and Ashley Avenue. Scaff said having stalled vehicles shut down a major thoroughfare such as the Crosstown can have an impact on the peninsula's traffic flow, including on emergency vehicles trying to leave the medical district.

Stormwater officials deployed pumps to assist potential flooding in low-lying areas, and cleanup crews from the Environmental Services and the Parks departments were on standby.

Mark Starnes, an 11-year downtown resident, awakened to a flooded intersection near Wentworth and Barre streets. In the middle of the waterlogged road was a white BMW that had been stranded.

Starnes said law enforcement came and rescued the driver earlier that morning.

While he’s no stranger to flooding, Starnes said Elsa did cause quite a stir.

“I heard it last night,” Starnes said. “It was a lot of rain. But it floods around here in normal rainstorms so, overall, it has been worse.”

Residents in neighborhoods near King Street woke up to tipped over trash cans, branches on the sidewalk and numerous road closures due to flooding.

Utility trucks from Dominion Energy and Comcast were seen parked off various side streets as they worked to restore power and internet to thousands of homes throughout the Lowcountry caused by Elsa overnight.

But the overnight storm also had an effect on tourists, like Ben and Emily Kharst. The pair from Columbus, Ohio, were kept up by the howling winds and even had to go down to the lobby of their downtown hotel around 3 a.m. when a tornado warning was issued.

That didn’t stop them from getting up early to walk the rain-soaked Charleston streets with cups of coffee in hand.

“It was a little freaky,” Emily Kharst said. “And it did cancel our plans to go to the beach today.”

Dangerous rip currents and rough surf were expected on the coastal waters, the weather service said, and there is a high risk of rip currents for all beaches caused by waves spawned by the storm.

But that wasn't bad for everyone.

In North Myrtle Beach, Franky Lo Santo, surfing instructor and owner of One Love Surf Lessons planned to take advantage of the winds and rain coming in from Tropical Storm Elsa.

“These really strong storms, as destructive as they are to certain communities … (are) really sad,” Lo Santo said. “On the flip side of that, they actually generate, sometimes, like Hawaiian-style waves in certain locations.”

Lo Santo explained surfing out during a tropical storm or a low-level hurricane is not for beginners and for experienced surfers to be extremely cautious.

To stay safe while enjoying the weather, Lo Santo said it is all about knowing his limits. For example, if the waves are too big or the current is strong, he won’t paddle out.

“If in doubt, don’t go out,” Lo Santo said.

At this time, there are no signs of coastal erosion in Isle of Palms, Police Chief Kevin Cornett, said.

There are signs of coastal erosion from the storm on Folly Beach, Aaron Pope, city administrator, said. Folly Beach officials hope to get a precise measurement coming days, he said.

“We know we had some erosion, we don’t know the extent of it,” Pope said. “The waves are still pretty rough, but we hope to have boots on the ground soon.”

Vick Crawley, 72, has lived on Folly Beach for 17 years and said storms like Elsa are good reminders of how important it is to be prepared. He’s thankful this storm didn’t have a significant impact.

After the storm passed, Crowley was outside doing minor cleanup at his home, which is raised up and located on East Ashley Avenue.

“I got up around 2 a.m. and looked outside," he said. "The wind was blowing pretty good. There was no big surge.”

On Folly Island, little impact from Elsa was visible after the storm passed. Residents putted around on golf carts and beachgoers watched the choppy surf.

A small number of shallow puddles and downed palmetto fronds and small branches were the only signs that a storm had passed through.

The first named hurricane of the season, Elsa weakened to a tropical storm before it made landfall July 7 in Florida’s Big Bend region. The storm continued to lose strength as it traveled across Georgia and into the S.C. Midlands. It is now moving northeast along the coast of the mid-Atlantic and southern New England states and may eventually end up off Canada's east coast.

Adam Benson in Columbia and Jay Rodriguez in Myrtle Beach contributed to this report.