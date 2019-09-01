Gov. Henry McMaster asked South Carolinians on Sunday to get ready for powerful Hurricane Dorian, which is expected along the coast by midweek, but he did not provide any timetable for evacuations.

"We are preparing for the worst but hoping for the best," McMaster said during a briefing at the state's emergency operations center in West Columbia. "But the message is be prepared because we know it's coming. It's going to affect everyone in the state to some degree."

McMaster said it was too early to consider coastal evacuations. He ordered 760,000 people to leave the coast in September when Hurricane Florence struck South Carolina.

The governor asked coastal residents to keep tabs for future announcements but suggested they get ready just in case.

"We live on the coast so we're going to have hurricanes," McMaster said. "This is one more of them."

Dorian intensified Sunday becoming a Category 5 storm with maximum winds of up to 185 mph while striking northeastern Bahamas.

The National Hurricane Center's forecast has the storm turning north Tuesday and barrelling just off the Florida coast. By late Wednesday or early Thursday, Dorian should weaken as it approaches South Carolina’s coast but will remain a hurricane.

McMaster said he spoke with President Donald Trump on Sunday and asked for a federal emergency declaration that will help reimburse the state for storm-related costs. The governor declared a statewide emergency on Saturday that activated South Carolina's storm emergency plan.

South Carolina has 1,000 National Guard troops, 2,000 transportation employees and 700 highway patrol troopers ready to handle the storm.

State emergency crews have 150,000 sandbags, 10,000 tarps, 500 pallets of ready-to-eat meals amd 750 pallets of water ready in a warehouse in Winnsboro.

"This is strictly not just a coastal event," S.C. Emergency Management Division director Kim Stenson said. "Certainly could see inland issues with winds and possibly flooding."

Florence flooded rivers in the Pee Dee more than 100 miles from the coast last year, causing more than $600 million in damage.