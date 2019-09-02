Evacuation of 830,000 people from eight S.C. coastal counties started smoothly Monday, but people need to heed orders to leave because the path of Hurricane Dorian, now offshore, could change, Gov. Henry McMaster said.

"It's better to be safe than sorry," McMaster said during a briefing from the state's emergency operations center in West Columbia. "And we don't want to be telling anybody, 'We told you so.'

"So we say be safe and get way from the coast. Predictions are we will have wind, water. Hurricanes can go one way or the other. Nobody knows."

Not everyone evacuates in a storm since state law has no punishment for disobeying the governor's order. Just under 60 percent of the 760,000 people under an evacuation order when Hurricane Florence struck South Carolina in September left the coast.

Asked why the state started evacuations at noon Monday, nearly three days before Dorian is expected to sweep past the S.C. coast, McMaster said: "We do not gamble with lives."

Evacuation details: The evacuation order included all of Charleston and Beaufort counties and parts of Berkeley, Dorchester, Colleton, Jasper, Georgetown and Horry counties.

McMaster's evacuation order involves zones established by the state: zones B and G of Berkeley County and zone D in Dorchester County, which includes Goose Creek, Summerville and Ladson; zones A and B of Colleton County, which includes Edisto Beach and parts of Walterboro; zone A in Horry and Georgetown counties, areas generally east of U.S. 17; and zone A of Jasper County.

To see what areas are covered in the evacuations, visit the state’s emergency management agency web page at scemd.org/prepare/know-your-zone.

Lane reversals: The state reversed lanes on Interstate 26 from Charleston to Columbia and on U.S. 278 from Hilton Head Island on Monday. The I-26 lane reversal started 90 minutes early at 10:30 a.m. because state officials noticed traffic was twice as heavy as normal with the end of the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Charleston hotels were at 70 percent occupancy over the weekend, state officials said. Traffic was flowing on I-26 even at the usually busy intersection with Interstate 95.

No lane reversals were announced for the Myrtle Beach area.

The lane reversals will remain in place until tropical force winds arrive midweek.

Medical evacuations: About 175 coastal hospitals, nursing homes and assisted-living centers in the nine counties are under the governor's evacuation orders.

Four hospitals are closing and evacuating patients: Vibra Hospital of Charleston; Hilton Head Hospital; Encompass Health Rehab Hospital — Bluffton; and Palmetto Lowcountry Behavioral Health, according to state health department officials.

Nine hospitals were granted waivers from the evacuations but were asked to release patients who can go home and cancel elective procedures: Medical University of South Carolina; Trident Medical Center; Bon Secours St. Francis-Xavier Hospital; Roper Hospital; East Cooper Medical Center; Roper St. Francis' Mount Pleasant Hospital; Encompass Health Rehab Hospital — Charleston; Beaufort Memorial Hospital; and Coastal Carolina Hospital.

Closings: Schools and government offices will be closed Tuesday in the eight coastal counties under the evacuation orders. They are already closed Monday for Labor Day. No closings are expected inland where the state could open shelters, McMaster said.

Shelters open: More than a dozen shelters with room for 9,400 people opened Monday in Charleston, Dorchester, Beaufort, Horry, Williamsburg and Colleton counties. Some shelters are pet friendly, but animals need to be in a crate or carrier. A list of shelters can be found on the state emergency agency website, scemd.org/stay-informed/emergency-shelters.

Hotline on call: A state-run, toll-free evacuation hotline started Monday at (866) 246-0133. Information is available online at scemd.org.

Federal help: South Carolina will get some federal aid to cover storm-related costs after President Donald Trump approved the state's emergency declaration request, the White House announced Monday.

Storm update: Dorian slammed into the northern Bahama islands Sunday as a Category 5 storm with wind gust of 185 mph, making it one of the Atlantic's strongest storms in modern history. The storm is weakening as it begins its trek north just off the Florida coast.

Dorian is forecast to pass by Hilton Head Island early Thursday morning as a Category 2 storm with winds at 110 mph. The center of the hurricane will be 80 miles into the Atlantic but could bring winds up to 80 mph and 10 inches of rain to the South Carolina's coast. Flash flooding is possible.

No landfall is predicted in South Carolina, but a small shift west could change the impact to the state significantly since the storm is forecast to get within 50 miles of the coast, said John Quagliariello, a National Weather Service forecaster.

State preparations: South Carolina has 1,000 National Guard troops, 2,200 road employees, 700 highway patrol troopers, 370 state law enforcement officers and 25 boat teams prepared for the storm.

State emergency crews have 150,000 sandbags, 10,000 tarps, 500 pallets of ready-to-eat meals and 750 pallets of water ready in a warehouse in Winnsboro and 75 buses in Orangeburg to aid with evacuations.