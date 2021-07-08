Lowcountry streets begin to clear, minor damage from Tropical Storm Elsa

Tropical Storm Elsa tore through South Carolina this morning, causing power outages and a deluge of several inches in low-lying areas.

No serious injuries had been reported by 10 a.m., though minor damage has been spotted across the region. Utility workers had reconnected more than 10,000 customers in the Lowcountry, but utilities in other parts of the state remained busy making repairs.

Tropical storm conditions will continue along the South Carolina coast and in the Charleston area throughout the day. With the storm came some tropical storm-force winds and the potential for flash flooding, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Tornado watches for much of the state expired at 9 a.m.

In Georgetown, the storm came through the region shortly before daybreak. Brandon Ellis with Georgetown County Emergency Management said the forecast from the National Weather Service was spot on in terms of what to expect.

Some flood-prone roads in Georgetown County, specifically in the city of Georgetown, experienced some standing water, Ellis said, but with the storm moving out of the area and those roads began to clear by 9 a.m.

"We've only seen minimal impacts," Ellis said.

Other than knocking down a few trees and in Myrtle Beach and leaving sporadic puddles in commonly flooded areas, the public was minimally affected by Elsa. Several hundred Santee Cooper energy customers lost service.

The center of Elsa moved through South Carolina toward the mid-Atlantic at 8 a.m. It headed northeast at 18 mph with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, according to the Hurricane Center.

Wind gusts hovering around 45 mph have punched along the coast, said Blair Holloway, a National Weather Service meteorologist. One recorded at Isle of Palms reached 50 mph.

“We’re seeing rainfall amounts from 2 to 4 inches, with some locally higher amounts,” Halloway said. “Church Creek in the West Ashley has seen 4.5 inches of rain so far. The heaviest rain fell through portions of Johns Island and West Ashley.”

Halloway said rain conditions were improving throughout the morning.

“The last of the heavy rain has just moved through the peninsula, so the Lowcountry has seen the worst of the rain,” Halloway said. “Winds will remain gusty this morning, but conditions will hopefully improve.”

Most of Elsa’s flooding impact was concentrated on the peninsula, but other areas of Charleston saw impacts, Shannon Scaff, Charleston emergency management director, said. Most notably, city crews cleared a downed tree from Ashley River Road and High Tide Drive near the Shadowmoss area.

Charleston city spokesman Jack O’Toole said the city’s storm recovery efforts were underway with crews sweeping streets and fixing traffic lights. Several mobile pump trucks have been deployed. Staff is in the field assessing the extent of damage across the city, including James Island, Johns Island and West Ashley.

According to Dominion Energy’s outage reporting system, about 1,626 households were without power in Charleston County at 10 a.m. Another 33 outages were reported in Dorchester County and four in Berkeley. Earlier, about 15,000 utility customers in Charleston County were powerless.

Approximately 181 Dominion Energy customers remained without power in Lexington and Richland counties due to storm-related issues, but officials are reporting no major damage in the region.

Emergency management officials and the Charleston Police Department reported all lanes of Highway 61 have reopened at the Interstate 526 overpass. All lanes were initially closed because of damage to a power box leading to traffic light issues. All streets downtown closed this morning due to flooding have since reopened.

Scaff said he continued to be concerned with the number of motorists who try to drive through floodwater. Northbound lanes of the Septima P. Clark Parkway, also known as the Crosstown, were closed earlier when three vehicles were stalled in standing water at Spring Street and Ashley Avenue.

City crews have since reopened the roadway, but Scaff said having stalled vehicles shut down a major thoroughfare such as the Crosstown can have an impact on the peninsula's traffic flow, including on emergency vehicles trying to leave the medical district.

“There’s really no reason for a vehicle to stall out," Scaff said. "We keep seeing it. Folks have to stop driving through water. You’re risking your life. You’re risking your vehicle and you’re risking first responders.”

Stormwater officials deployed pumps to assist potential flooding in low-lying areas, and cleanup crews from the Environmental Services and the Parks departments were on standby.

Tropical storm warnings throughout South Carolina expired at 8 a.m. this morning.

Mark Starnes, an 11-year downtown resident, awoke to a flooded intersection near Wentworth and Barre streets. In the middle of the waterlogged road was a white BMW that had been stranded.

Starnes said law enforcement came and rescued the driver earlier that morning.

While he’s no stranger to flooding, Starnes said Elsa did cause quite a stir.

“I heard it last night,” Starnes said. “It was a lot of rain. But it floods around here in normal rainstorms so, overall, it has been worse.”

Residents in neighborhoods near King Street woke up to tipped over trash cans, branches on the sidewalk and numerous road closures due to flooding.

Utility trucks from Dominion Energy and Comcast were seen parked off various side streets as they worked to restore power and internet to thousands of homes throughout the Lowcountry caused by Elsa overnight.

But the late-night storms also had an effect on tourists, like Ben and Emily Kharst. The pair from Columbus, Ohio, were kept up by the howling winds and even had to go down to the lobby of their downtown hotel around 3 a.m. when a tornado warning was issued.

That didn’t stop them from getting up early to walk the rain-soaked Charleston streets with cups of coffee in hand.

“It was a little freaky,” Emily Kharst said. “And it did cancel our plans to go to the beach today.”

Dangerous rip currents and rough surf were expected on the coastal waters, the weather service said, and there is a high risk of rip currents for all beaches.

There are signs of coastal erosion from the storm on Folly Beach, Aaron Pope, city administrator, said. Folly Beach officials hope to get a precise measurement coming days, he said.

“We know we had some erosion, we don’t know the extent of it,” Pope said. “The waves are still pretty rough, but we hope to have boots on the ground soon.”

At this time, there are no signs of coastal erosion in Isle of Palms, police chief Kevin Cornett, said.

The first named hurricane of the season, Elsa weakened to a tropical storm before it made landfall July 7 in Florida’s Big Bend region. The storm continued to lose strength as it traveled across Georgia and into the S.C. Midlands. It is now moving northeast along the coast of the mid-Atlantic and southern New England states.

Adam Benson in Columbia contributed to this report.