Lowcountry could be in Elsa's path as storm heads toward Florida's west coast

Tropical Storm Elsa swept through rural western Cuba, leaving behind debris and flooding, before entering the Florida Straits on July 6 en route to Florida and, eventually, the S.C. Lowcountry, where a tropical storm watch was in place south of the South Santee River.

The National Hurricane Center said Elsa was crossing the Florida Straits July 6 with maximum winds of nearly 60 mph and would climb up Florida's west coast before making landfall north of Tampa near the state's "Big Bend" later in the day.

At 11 a.m., Elsa was moving to the north-northwest at 10 mph and was west of Key West. Tropical-storm-force wind gusts were lashing the lower and middle Florida Keys.

After coming ashore and moving up Florida and Georgia, the storm, probably downgraded to a tropical depression by then, was expected to reach the Lowcountry on July 7 and cause problems through the morning of July 8.

Once it reaches the open Atlantic, the storm is further expected to speed up and move to the northeast off the mid-Atlantic and New England coasts, the Hurricane Center said.

The National Weather Service in Charleston said there is a threat for the heavy rains and flash flooding. Rainfall totals could range from 3 inches to 5 inches, with localized amounts in over 8 inches. "Isolated tornadoes and waterspouts are possible," the weather service said.

Heavy rainfall could lead to potential flooding in the Charleston area, according to the weather service. The risk of flooding could increase if the storm hits Charleston area at high tide the evening of July 7.

Depending on when the storm hits the Lowcountry, driving conditions become dangerous. People should prepare for potential road and bridge closures. Potential flooding could also impact low lying areas with poor drainage.

"The storm is forecast to transition to a tropical depression sometime Wednesday night or Thursday when it roughly reaches our area," Peter Mohlin, a weather service meteorologist, said. "The center of the storm is forecast to be inland of the Charleston area."

There is a 10 percent to 30 percent chance of tropical storm-force winds in South Carolina, according to the weather service. The coastal areas will receive some of the strongest winds, which could potentially be 40 mph or greater.

People should prepare for some downed tree limbs and potential power outages, Mohlin said.

"At its strongest, this is a minimal tropical storm," Mohlin said. "People need to be prepared for heavy rain and winds. At this time, this is not a situation that people would need to prepare for a hurricane."

A tropical storm watch is in place from the mouth of the St. Marys River that separates Florida and Georgia to the South Santee River.

The S.C. Emergency Management Division recommends people bring in lawn furniture and other loose objects, such as garbage cans before the storm, Gov. a spokesperson for Gov. Henry McMaster wrote in a July 6 press release.

"Residents who live in mobile homes or in low lying areas prone to flooding may need to consider staying elsewhere during the storm," the spokesperson wrote. "Stay with friends and family as a first option. Go to a motel or hotel, if possible."

Emergency shelters will open if necessary, according to the press release.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.