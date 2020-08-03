Isaias weakens to tropical storm after making landfall north of Myrtle Beach as hurricane

MYRTLE BEACH — After storm surge and coastal flooding closed roads and challenged rescue teams across the Grand Strand, Hurricane Isaias' has been downgraded to a tropical storm as it made its way through North Carolina early Tuesday.

As of 5 a.m., the storm's winds had dropped to 70 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Forecasters said they expect Isaias to gradually weaken from a Category 1 hurricane to a tropical storm as it moved over eastern North Carolina.

But the storm still packed a punch. The Hurricane Center warned that residents should expect strong winds and heavy rain to spread north along the mid-Atlantic coast Tuesday morning.

By early Tuesday, much of the impact to South Carolina had subsided.

Storm surge and hurricane warnings remained in place at Little River Inlet, located at the North Carolina-South Carolina border, but warnings had expired elsewhere in the Palmetto State, the Hurricane Center said.

Winds from Hurricane Isaias began arriving in Myrtle Beach around 8 p.m. on Monday, around the same time as high tide. The result was widespread coastal flooding that closed streets in areas near the ocean and along inlets.

Public safety officials deployed high water vehicles to rescue families from storm surge and coastal flooding, with no formal evacuation orders made for any of the three evacuation zones in Horry County on Monday.

Isaias has officially made landfall near Ocean Isle Beach, NC at 11:10PM. #Isaias will continue to track north tonight, therefore the Tropical Storm Warnings for Charleston & Berkeley Counties have been canceled. #scwx #chswx #gawx #savwx — NWS Charleston, SC (@NWSCharlestonSC) August 4, 2020

The storm officially made landfall at 11:10 p.m. at Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, according to the National Weather Service.

As Isaias moved up the coast Monday night, impacts to the Charleston area lessened and officials removed storm surge and hurricane warnings for areas up to McClellanville.

Still, authorities in the Lowcountry urged residents to stay cautious.

"While the worst of the storm is past the city, citizens are urged to continue to use caution as standing water may remain into the night and there may be downed power lines, trees and debris that have yet to be reported or cleared," Charleston officials said in a news release. "City crews will begin conducting damage assessments in the morning. Citizens who parked their vehicles in the free city parking garages are reminded to remove their vehicles by 10 a.m. Tuesday."

Hurricane Center forecasters expected Isaias to pick up speed as it moved across eastern North Carolina early Tuesday.

"The center will move into southeastern Virginia around daybreak, near or along the coast of the mid-Atlantic states today, and continue across the northeastern United States tonight," the Hurricane Center said.

Midway Fire in Georgetown responded to homes in Litchfield Beach using special vehicles designed to drive through flood waters. In Cherry Grove, North Myrtle Beach spokesperson Pat Dowling said firetrucks couldn’t reach homes where electrical issues were causing smoke.

North Myrtle Beach has two highwater vehicles, acquired from the federal government through a military surplus program. Dowling said they are great resources for getting people out of harm’s way during a flood.

“(We) cannot get a firetruck into Cherry Grove yet, so we sent a high water rescue vehicle to get the people and their pets out of the house and out of Cherry Grove,” Dowling said.

While no evacuation order was issued, most of the Cherry Grove and North Myrtle Beach area are in Evacuation Zone A , which is closest to the ocean.

Dowling said the tides seem to be receding, which could help decrease flooding issues near the coastline.

Meanwhile, Conway Fire Chief Le Hendrick pointed to Hurricane Matthew in 2016 as an example of what his crew expected to experience — less rain, more wind. As of 10:30 p.m. Monday night, his foresight was accurate.

“The wind is going to be our biggest concern. The ground is pretty saturated with rain so we are expecting down trees and power lines,” Hendrick said.

While public safety officials stayed busy on Monday night, Horry County Public Safety Director Randy Webster also spoke to significant beach erosion that is expected due to Isaias' high winds and subsequent high tide that beachgoers experienced late Monday.

The National Hurricane Center warned oceanside home dwellers to brace for storm surge up to 5 feet and up to 8 inches of rain in spots, as Isaias moved up the coast. The Carolinas weren't the only states at risk.

“All those rains could produce flash flooding across portions of the eastern Carolinas and mid-Atlantic, and even in the northeast U.S.,” said Daniel Brown, senior hurricane specialist at the U.S. National Hurricane Center. A tropical storm warning extended all the way up to Maine, where flash flooding was possible in some areas on Wednesday.

The center also warned of possible tornadoes in North Carolina on Monday night and early Tuesday, and from eastern Virginia to southern New England later Tuesday.

Up the coast in southern North Carolina, high winds from Isaias’ inner core knocked down trees and power lines, blocking roads. No major damage was initially reported.

According to the Weather Channel, 190,000 homes are without power in South Carolina and North Carolina as of midnight.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.