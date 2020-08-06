Isaias sideswiped SC, but forecasters are increasing outlooks for total named storms

You're viewing this week's Hurricane Wire newsletter. If you want to receive updates like this in your inbox each Thursday, click here to sign up for free.

I hope each and every one of you, Hurricane Wire readers, finds yourself in a comfortable home with your world in order this morning. I know for some, this isn't the case.

This is the strange irony of hurricane season: a storm that misses one community and is largely forgotten can wreak havoc in another not terribly far away. That was the story for Hurricane Isaias, which had cleared out of Charleston as a non-event by 7 p.m. Monday.

But it sped up on its path north and slammed into the North Carolina/South Carolina border, scraping most of the sand dunes off of North Myrtle Beach and spurring water rescues there. Then, Isaias rushed up to the Northeast at a breakneck pace, spinning up a torrent of tornadoes as it went. At least nine people are dead, and millions lost power.

Whether you still have cleanup to do this morning is a matter of luck and geography. My hope is that we all remain as lucky as Charleston for the rest of the season. Sadly, that's unlikely.

Forecasters at Colorado State University's Tropical Meteorology Project are out with their final update to their long-range season forecast, published right as we enter the busiest time of year for tropical weather. They have upped their total amount of named storms to 24, including the nine that have spun up already.

They're also calling for 12 total hurricanes and five major (Category 3 or above) hurricanes.

If it bears out, this prediction would run us past the pre-selected list of storm names and put us in Greek letter territory. That's not territory anybody wants to be in.

To be clear: a busy season doesn't mean that a storm is going to make landfall where you live. No long-range forecast can tell you that.

Still, August through October is hurricane prime time. Watch this space, watch forecasts from the National Hurricane Center, and stay alert.

But before looking to the future, check out our after-analysis of Isaias' impact on South Carolina, with reporting from our new Myrtle Beach bureau. As we wrote, this storm was the third in several years to just miss Charleston, but it proved a dangerous mess in the Grand Strand.

— Chloe Johnson

Sign up for our new Hurricane Wire newsletter Hurricane Wire is a pop-up newsletter during hurricane season that delivers anyone who lives on the East Coast all the information they need to know as storms brew in the Atlantic and beyond. Email

SUBSCRIBE

What's brewing

Conditions: The Hurricane Center has identified a disturbance east of northern Florida and north of the Bahamas, but this system has a 0% chance of development.

Computer models: You may see some models floating around predicting armageddon as long as two weeks from now. Don't trust them. Forecasting models largely fall apart after a week or so.

Outlook: Things are looking calm in the basin for the next 7 to 10 days.

What we're talking about

3 hurricanes, 3 close calls

Hurricane Isaias marked the sixth year in a row that a tropical storm affected the South Carolina coast, and the storm moved along a path remarkably similar to that taken by storms in past seasons.

Hurricanes in history

Heather Wasson checks out damage to her grandfather's boat at a marina in Buras, La., on Friday, July 18, 1997. The eye of Hurricane Danny passed through southern Plaquemines Parish early that morning. Hurricane Danny, the only hurricane to make landfall in the U.S. that year, dumped some 30 inches of rain in a 24-hour period. (File/David Rae Morris/AP)