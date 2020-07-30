Isaias could grow to hurricane, but may stay off coast; Charleston officials prepare

Tropical Storm Isaias built strength as its forward speed slowed slightly on Thursday, and forecasters said there was a chance it could grow to a hurricane as it strikes the Bahamas, maybe as soon as early Saturday.

On Thursday, Isaias grew into a tropical storm as it sped through the Caribbean, drenching Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti. It was expected to reach the Bahamas on Thurday night and the Florida coast by Saturday, possibly as a hurricane.

Its heavy rains and strong winds could brush up the Eastern Seaboard early next week, forecasters said.

"Interests elsewhere along the southeast coast of the United States should monitor the progress of this system," the National Hurricane Center said in a Thursday night advisory. "Additional watches or warnings may be required for a portion of the Florida peninsula tonight or Friday."

The projected path on Thursday evening placed the storm's center off the coast of South Carolina by early Monday. But South Carolina could start feeling the winds by Sunday morning, forecasters said.

Winds on Thursday evening extended out from the center over 240 miles, forecasters noted.

Isaias on Thursday dumped rains on the island of Hispaniola, home to the Dominican Republic and Haiti, with 60-mph winds. It earlier flooded Puerto Rico with torrential rainfall, high winds and frequent lightning strikes. Trees and power lines were felled and some areas experienced mudslides.

It was expected to reach the southeastern Bahamas late Thursday, the central Bahamas on Friday and near the northwest Bahamas and South Florida on Saturday, forecasters said.

Though it's possible the storm would remain offshore as it passes South Carolina, Charleston city officials met for an hour to map out a strategy.

Emergency Management Director Shannon Scaff said staff talked through potential timelines for the storm and ensuring there's enough supplies available for city residents.

"We're really uneasy this year because of COVID, so we want everything to be as wire-tight as we can get it," Scaff said.

Right now, the city has enough for 75,000 sandbags and a stockpile of 90,000 personal protection equipment masks.

"There's a lot of uncertainty right now about what this will do," Scaff said. "We're using this as an opportunity to triple check all our processes."

Sign up for our new Hurricane Wire newsletter Hurricane Wire is a pop-up newsletter during hurricane season that delivers anyone who lives on the East Coast all the information they need to know as storms brew in the Atlantic and beyond. Email

SUBSCRIBE

Scaff said he'll monitor National Weather Service updates through Friday and expects city staff to work through the weekend.

The city was not planning to board up windows and did not encourage local businesses to do that yet either.

Charleston County Emergency Management officials also were assessing the situation on Thursday.

“There is a lot of uncertainty with the track of this storm, but the time to prepare is now as we could see impacts from Tropical Storm Isaias as early as this weekend,” Emergency Management Director Jason Patno said in a news release.

National Hurricane Center forecasters said there's a risk of winds, heavy rainfall and storm surge along portions of the East Coast, starting in Florida this weekend and spreading north by early next week. It's too soon to determine the magnitude and location of those impacts until the track and intensity forecasts solidify, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Predictions are expected to change frequently in the coming days and it's still unclear what threats the storm poses to South Carolina.

"There's still a tremendous amount of uncertainty," said Michael Emlaw, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Charleston.

The effects on the coast could be just a little bit of wind and not much rain, or we could see tropical storm winds and flooding, he said. It's too early to tell.

"It's really a challenging forecast," Emlaw said. They're looking to see how the storm track changes over the next few days.

If multiple updates show the storm tracking far offshore, then conditions will be fairly safe, he said. Now, it's just a matter of watching and waiting.