Hurricane Zeta could bring about an inch of rain to the Lowcountry this week

Hurricane Zeta steering into the Gulf of Mexico shouldn't be of much concern to the Lowcountry this week. But rainfall and increased threats of rip currents are expected for the area.

Zeta strengthened to a hurricane Monday afternoon with maximum sustained winds of about 80 miles per hour.

It is the 11th hurricane and 27th named storm of this record-breaking hurricane season.

The National Hurricane Center predicts Zeta will move towards the Yucatan Peninsula into Monday night, then over the southern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday.

It will approach the northern Gulf Coast of the U.S. on Wednesday, with landfall expected Wednesday evening near Louisiana or Mississippi.

Forecasters expect the hurricane to affect Charleston indirectly and that areas well to the west of the Lowcountry will experience the most weather from it.

Douglas Berry, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Charleston, said the coast will see the greatest chances for minor coastal flooding and rip currents after the storm and a separate cold front pass by later in the week.

"We're not really expecting too much rainfall with that system itself," Berry said. "There is a (cold) front that will push through with that system on Friday, and then we could see a little bit of rain from that.

"But we're not looking at anything substantial," he added. "It's pretty quick."

Berry said he does not think the Charleston area will get any more than an inch of rain from the system, if there is any rainfall at all.

Right now, the weather service is predicting a fairly dry forecast. Accumulations are on the low side with the cold front pushing through.

"As far as stuff along the immediate coast, beginning Thursday I would say there's going to be an increasing threat (of) ... rip currents along our coast, small craft advisories for increasing wind and seas," Berry said.

This threat isn't associated with the storm, but will occur once the cold front makes its way through the area Friday and into the weekend.

Berry said there are also indications the South Carolina coast could hit minor coastal flooding levels as early as Thursday morning.

However, all impacts from the storm will depend on how its track evolves over the next few days.