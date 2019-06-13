bike flooding.jpg
Traffic moves slowly through the flooded street on Calhoun Wednesday, June 12, 2019 in Charleston. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff

 By Grace Beahm Alford gbeahm@postandcourier.com

The season won't stay quiet too much longer. Seas across the Atlantic Basin are now warm enough to fuel hurricanes — and getting warmer.

A relatively cooler spring had left huge spans of cooler water, considered to be an inhibiting factor for the storms. They're virtually gone.

As an example, the water temperature in Charleston Harbor is now 10 degrees warmer than it was at the beginning of May.

And by July the likelihood of a tropical storm or worse forming will be increasing day to day until the season peaks from about mid-August to mid-October.

What we're talking about

Flood insurance claims

flood insurance claims
This map shows all claims paid in the continental U.S. by the National Flood Insurance Program by approximate geographic location since its inception about 40 years ago. By far, the areas receiving the highest payouts are those around Houston, New Orleans, and the New York / New Jersey coast. These areas were ravaged in recent years by storms such as Harvey, Katrina and Sandy, respectively. Also visible are major flood-prone rivers, such as the Mississippi.

In South Carolina, nearly a billion dollars in claims have been paid out since the inception of the modern flood insurance program 40 years ago, with the Charleston region accounting for about a third of that money, according to federal data released this week. (Read more

What's brewing

Conditions: After more than a month without a hurricane anywhere in the world, Cyclone Vayu formed in the Arabian Sea this week and was projected to make landfall in India on Thursday with winds of about 100 mph, the strength of a Category 2 hurricane.

Computer models: Runs continue to suggest no storms will form over the coming week in the Atlantic, Caribbean Sea or Gulf of Mexico.

Outlook: Unusual cool stretches of water in the Atlantic have largely disappeared. The tropical and subtropical seas are plenty warm enough to fuel hurricanes.

Hurricanes in history

AGNES ANNIVERSARY

Senior citizens are rescued from their homes on June 23, 1972, in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., as smoke billows from a fire at a business in the background amid flooding from Hurricane Agnes. Agnes made landfall on the Florida Panhandle, churning through Georgia and the Carolinas to the Atlantic. The storm made a westward turn into the Northeast, causing damage not to be surpassed by a hurricane in the United States until Andrew in 1992. File/AP

