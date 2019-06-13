You’re seeing the Post and Courier's weekly and breaking storm newsletter, hurricane wire. We walk you through what's brewing in the Atlantic, what the experts are saying this season, some history from past storms and even provide special maps and data visualizations to help you make sense of it all. Sign up here.
The season won't stay quiet too much longer. Seas across the Atlantic Basin are now warm enough to fuel hurricanes — and getting warmer.
A relatively cooler spring had left huge spans of cooler water, considered to be an inhibiting factor for the storms. They're virtually gone.
As an example, the water temperature in Charleston Harbor is now 10 degrees warmer than it was at the beginning of May.
And by July the likelihood of a tropical storm or worse forming will be increasing day to day until the season peaks from about mid-August to mid-October.
What we're talking about
- Listen to a discussion about how hurricanes form, how the models work and what the climate is like this season in this episode of the Understand S.C. podcast.
- On Wednesday, rainfall records were broken on the Charleston peninsula after receiving 3.82 inches throughout the day. The previous record of was 1.68 inches set on June 12, 1962.
- Hurricanes in recent years have gotten harder to track, so NOAA has started using a new and improved Global Forecast System (GFS) for this season.
- July 8 is the deadline for small business to file for federal economic injury disaster loans in the South Carolina counties of Chesterfield, Dillion, Horry and Marlboro as a result of Hurricane Florence. Find out more info and apply here.
- Speaking of Hurricane Florence — the third disastrous S.C. flood in four years — state response officials are reworking their evacuation, shelter and infrastructure plans following the storm's widespread flooding.
- Despite the threat of hurricanes, S.C.’s economy has shifted toward the coast and further into harm’s way.
Flood insurance claims
This map shows all claims paid in the continental U.S. by the National Flood Insurance Program by approximate geographic location since its inception about 40 years ago. By far, the areas receiving the highest payouts are those around Houston, New Orleans, and the New York / New Jersey coast. These areas were ravaged in recent years by storms such as Harvey, Katrina and Sandy, respectively. Also visible are major flood-prone rivers, such as the Mississippi.
In South Carolina, nearly a billion dollars in claims have been paid out since the inception of the modern flood insurance program 40 years ago, with the Charleston region accounting for about a third of that money, according to federal data released this week. (Read more)
What's brewing
Conditions: After more than a month without a hurricane anywhere in the world, Cyclone Vayu formed in the Arabian Sea this week and was projected to make landfall in India on Thursday with winds of about 100 mph, the strength of a Category 2 hurricane.
Computer models: Runs continue to suggest no storms will form over the coming week in the Atlantic, Caribbean Sea or Gulf of Mexico.
Outlook: Unusual cool stretches of water in the Atlantic have largely disappeared. The tropical and subtropical seas are plenty warm enough to fuel hurricanes.
Hurricanes in history
Your questions, answered
