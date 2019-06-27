Flooding (copy)
As Charleston looks to update its Century V City Plan, rising sea levels, flooding and traffic loom as major concerns. Above, Morrison Drive during a recent high tide. Grace Beahm/Staff/File

 Grace Beahm

The Atlantic is quiet so far.

Winds over the ocean have settled into the summer pattern that can carry African tropical systems into the Southeast. But strong shearing winds, vertical winds that strip apart hurricanes, are predicted to be very strong for the next few weeks.

Saharan dust is blowing off Africa right now along with the first of the monsoon storm waves that eventually could stir into hurricanes and head toward the Southeast coast. Saharan dust chokes off storms, and could help keep the hurricane season quiet a while longer.

What we're talking about

  • Stronger hurricanes are coming, scientists say. Read more.
  • Our take on a study that made a lot of waves: Walls to hold sea rise would cost Charleston $1 billion, all of SC $20 billion. Read more.
  • The New York Times took the same information and instead posed a rather terrifying question: with stronger storms and sea rise, which cities should we focus on saving first?

Graphic: Northern seas have warmed 0.06°C on average each decade

brussee graphic

The seas are getting hotter, and that much has been clear for decades. But taking a closer look at the supporting data can yield a more complete picture for what that means for future Atlantic hurricane seasons.

This chart visualizes how temperatures in Northern Hemisphere waters have warmed or cooled for the past 140 years. The average 20th century Northern Hemisphere ocean temperature is used here as a baseline denoted by 0°C, and every year is measured as degrees Celsius above or below that baseline temperature. 

Since 1977, every single year has been hotter for Northern Hemisphere waters than the 20th century average. The average increase of 0.06°C (.1°F) each decade suggests that tropical conditions are spreading over more of the ocean, expanding the region over which hurricanes can form and gain intensity. 

What's brewing

hurricane wire map

Conditions: El Nino, a Pacific Ocean warming which stirs winds that tend to disrupt hurricanes in the Atlantic, has been weak and its duration uncertain. But the latest computing modeling suggests the warming will last at least through the peak of the season, until about mid-October.

Computer models: Runs continue to suggest that no tropical systems will form over the coming week in the Atlantic, Caribbean Sea or Gulf of Mexico.

Outlook: The seas are warmer than normal, producing heat that fuels hurricanes. But other signs now are indicating about an average season.

Hurricanes in history

Hurricanes 1950-1957

The fishing vessel Three Brothers rests high and dry on a road after Hurricane Audrey ripped through the Louisiana coastal town of Cameron on June 28, 1957. Many boats were tossed ashore or sunk during the first hurricane of the season. File/Randy Taylor/AP

Your questions, answered

This week's question: Jean Ogilvie, of James Island, asked whether she should evacuate if a hurricane is expected to hit where she lives at a Category 1 or 2 strength, and whether it's ever safe to stay when a Category 3 storm approaches.

Our answer: We wouldn't focus so much on the strength of the storm. Any hurricane is potentially dangerous. Pay attention to the Charleston County and S.C. Emergency Management alerts. Areas around Charleston have been separated into various zones for evacuations. If emergency managers say to evacuate your zone, go.

