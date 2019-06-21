PRINT TUESDAY wading storm hurricane irma.jpg (copy)
David Lynn trudged though a flooded Williams Street in Mount Pleasant during Tropical Storm Irma in September. Charleston and other coastal cities are grappling with the reality of sea level rise and increasingly severe floods. Wade Spees/Staff

 Wade Spees

A subtle change in outlook: The winds that were expected to help tamp down hurricanes this summer could be weakening. The seas are warmer than normal and getting hotter.

The Atlantic could be brewing up bigger trouble than the preseason predictions of an average or below average number of storms. The odds of a relatively active season have increased slightly, said meteorologist Jeff Masters with the private company Weather Underground.

What we're talking about

Graph: When the season peaks

historical chart hurricane wire

Historic data can help us better understand what to expect from a typical hurricane season in South Carolina. It’s common knowledge that the season peaks in autumn, but what’s clear from this dataset, drawn from over 150 years of storm records, is that historically more storms impact South Carolina in the last week of August than any other. That said, major storms can and do strike beyond that time frame: Tropical Storms Florence and Michael blew across the Palmetto State last year in early September and October, respectively.

What's brewing

hurricane wire map

Conditions: El Nino, a Pacific Ocean warming which stirs winds that tend to disrupt hurricanes in the Atlantic, is weak and might not last into the fall.

Computer models: Runs continue to suggest that no tropical systems will form over the coming week in the Atlantic, Caribbean Sea or Gulf of Mexico.

Outlook: Storms expected to roll through the Southeast later this week could stir up trouble as they move offshore. In the early season, thunderstorms kicked up in the near ocean by that sort of weather can turn into tropical storms. Historically, 10 of 25 storms that impacted South Carolina in June did it after June 18. In July, 11 of 25 storms did it before July 18.

Hurricanes in history

hurricanes in history
Surfers prepare to test the waves kicked up by Hurricane Alma at Newport Beach, R.I., June 16, 1966. That’s not a shark fin at left, but the fin of a surf board. Middletown, R.I. is seen in the background. An unusual June hurricane, Alma moved from Central America, crossing Cuba, Florida and the Carolinas before making it’s way up the east coast. (File/Bob Daugherty/AP)

Your questions, answered

