Hurricane season may get longer as federal weather officials consider earlier start date

Hurricane season could get about two weeks longer as scientists at the National Hurricane Center debate whether to move the official start date to May 15.

Right now, hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30, but Atlantic cyclones can — and have — spun up in any month of the year.

Tropical Storm Bertha, for example, was named as it dumped rain on top of Charleston last year at the end of May. Tropical Storm Arthur formed 11 days earlier.

The recommendation to review the date came out of a conference of hurricane forecasters last December, Dennis Feltgen, a Hurricane Center spokesman, said.

Since then, the discussion hasn't moved much at the Hurricane Center, the United States' gold-standard forecaster of tropical cyclones. Even if it's decided the date should change, the earliest it would happen is for the 2022 season, Feltgen said.

Potentially changing the official start date acknowledges the trend in recent years of storms forming before June. That's happened for the past six years.

These systems are mostly short-lived, and it's possible the reason they're spotted at all is because of better monitoring, Feltgen said.

It's an area of active debate among other meteorologists and researchers whether it's worth extending the season. While the timespan in which storms form seems to be getting longer, it's also not clear if that's because of natural variation or man-made climate change.

Last year added a remarkable data point to the recent records: 30 named storms spun from May to mid-November, with some storms hitting nearly the same locations weeks or just days apart.

But as with the length of the season, scientists disagree on why there have been relatively more storms each year in the past few decades.

The Hurricane Center will make one change in 2021. The group already decided to start issuing regular Tropical Weather Outlooks on May 15.

These outlooks are most recognizable to the public in their graphical form, or the maps published on forecasting group's website. The maps show the location of hurricanes and storms that are spinning at any given moment, as well as regions where new systems may emerge, shaded yellow, orange or red based on the chance of formation.