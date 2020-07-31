Hurricane Isaias pushes Horry County, area cities to declare state of emergency

Horry County Council approved a state of emergency ordinance in response to Hurricane Isaias Friday afternoon.

Emergency Management Director Randy Webster gave council an update of the current track and possible impacts of the storm on the county, indicating emergency precautions will be made regardless if it stays offshore, but it was too soon to know about any evacuations.

Earlier, Conway City Council approved an emergency declaration during a virtual emergency meeting.

The city’s Fire Chief Le Hendrick gave council a brief overview of the storm, indicating that the hurricane could arrive Monday morning.

“It will be more of a wind event than a flood event,” Hendrick said.

Sign up for our new Hurricane Wire newsletter Hurricane Wire is a pop-up newsletter during hurricane season that delivers anyone who lives on the East Coast all the information they need to know as storms brew in the Atlantic and beyond. Email

SUBSCRIBE

City Manager Adam Emrick said the emergency declaration starts the process of getting government help in case of damages. Given how fast the storm was moving, he said the state of emergency needed to be enacted quickly.

Currently, the city is operating under Operational Conditions 2, which is a planning phase to prepare for a potential event.

“We are planning like we will get a direct hit,” Hendrick said.

For Conway, Hendrick said given how quickly the storm is coming, most people within the city will be asked to shelter in place. Those who need a place to shelter will likely be provided a safe space, Hendrick said.

The city of North Myrtle Beach also adopted a similar measure Friday afternoon.