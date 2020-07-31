You are the owner of this article.
Hurricane Isaias headed north, could hit SC Sunday or Monday

  • Updated
Isaias

Hurricane Isaias's potential path included parts of South Carolina as of Friday morning. National Hurricane Center/Provided

Tropical Storm Isaias beame a hurricane overnight, and is forecast to travel up the Atlantic coast on Sunday and Monday.

The storm was hovering over the Bahamas early Friday, and expected to strengthen into a Category 2 as it travels north. 

Though it's too early to predict the storm's exact trajectory, the National Weather Service warns that South Carolina's coast could be hit directly or see flooding as Isaias passes by.

Meteorologists at the National Hurricane Center expect winds to hit the lowcountry Sunday afternoon and evening, along with two to four inches of rain.

As of 5 a.m. Friday, the system was moving northwest at 17 miles per hour, and had sustained winds of 80 miles per hour.

Coastal residents can expect flooding and strong winds, along with high surf and rip currents. Authorities have issued a small craft advisory through Monday evening.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Reach Sara Coello at 843-937-5705 and follow her on Twitter @smlcoello.

