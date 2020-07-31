Hurricane Isaias headed north, could hit SC on Monday

Hurricane Isaias, a lumbering tropical cyclone that has proven tricky to predict, is forecast to scrape up the Atlantic coast over the weekend.

It's possible the system lands somewhere on the South Carolina coast as a weaker hurricane on Monday, and also possible it stays offshore. Either way, consensus was building on Friday that some impacts will come to the Lowcountry, heavy rains and storm surge among them.

The storm was hovering over the Bahamas on Friday, and barely managed to form a complete wall around its central eye as wind shear and dry air weakened it. Recent forecast updates have slowly pushed the predicted track of the storm west, closer to the Southeast.

Meteorologists at the National Hurricane Center expect tropical-storm-force winds to arrive at the southern end of South Carolina's coast Sunday evening. As the storm pushes by, it could bring 2 to 4 inches of rain, before exiting north up the East Coast as a tropical storm late Monday into Tuesday.

Ron Morales, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Charleston office, urged Friday afternoon that Lowcountry residents should start making preparations for a storm to arrive.

Initial models of storm surge predicted as much as a 9 foot tide at Isaias' closest brush, which is two feet higher than the point where flooding starts in Charleston. But Morales said that projection, like many for the hurricane, would likely change as the track becomes clearer.

As of 11 a.m. Friday, the system was moving northwest at 17 mph and sustained winds had dropped from 80 mph to 75 mph. The coast has a 30 to 40 percent chance of experiencing tropical-storm-force winds, though inland South Carolinians will likely escape them.

Coastal residents can expect flooding and strong winds, along with high surf and rip currents. Authorities have issued a small craft advisory through Monday evening.

Charleston city officials met for an hour on Thursday to map out a strategy.

Emergency Management Director Shannon Scaff said staff talked through potential timelines for the storm and ensuring there's enough supplies available for city residents.

Sign up for our new Hurricane Wire newsletter Hurricane Wire is a pop-up newsletter during hurricane season that delivers anyone who lives on the East Coast all the information they need to know as storms brew in the Atlantic and beyond. Email

SUBSCRIBE

"We're really uneasy this year because of COVID, so we want everything to be as wire-tight as we can get it," Scaff said.

It's possible the city will start offering sandbags to fill and open up city garages for free parking as it does every time a cyclone approached, but that decision had not been made as of early Friday afternoon. Right now, Charleston has 75,000 sandbags and a stockpile of 90,000 masks for emergency personnel.

"There's a lot of uncertainty right now about what this will do," Scaff said. "We're using this as an opportunity to triple check all our processes."

Scaff said he'll monitor National Weather Service updates through Friday and expects city staff to work through the weekend.

The city was not planning to board up windows and did not encourage local businesses to do that yet either.

Charleston County Emergency Management officials also were assessing the situation on Thursday.

“There is a lot of uncertainty with the track of this storm, but the time to prepare is now as we could see impacts from Tropical Storm Isaias as early as this weekend,” Emergency Management Director Jason Patno said in a news release.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Mikaela Porter contributed to this report.