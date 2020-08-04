Hurricane Isaias dodged Charleston but made a mess in the Grand Strand

Tropical Storm Isaias grazed Charleston before plowing into the Grand Strand and North Carolina as a hurricane late Monday night, the earliest "I" storm on record and a reminder of how a few miles can be the difference between a normal day and millions of dollars in damage.

The storm's speedy march left few marks in Charleston and points south, but Isaias gained strength as it traced the warm Gulf Stream current.

Just before midnight, it spun into land near the South Carolina-North Carolina border with 90 mph gusts. It trashed Pawleys Island and ripped out a section of the Sea Cabin Pier in North Myrtle Beach.

Its storm surge flooded homes and businesses in the Cherry Grove Beach neighborhood, 7 miles south of the border. Horry County first responders reported rescuing several people from rising waters.

It caused at least two deaths in North Carolina as it moved inland Tuesday and spun tornadoes. While the Charleston area had just a handful of power outages, more than 300,000 customers in North Carolina were without electricity Tuesday morning.

Then, loaded with moisture, it moved even faster, dumping more than 7 inches of rain in southern Maryland as it galloped toward New England.

3 storms, 3 close calls

It was the sixth straight year that a tropical storm affected the South Carolina coast — another close call for Charleston after two other close calls in years past.

Isaias traced a similar path as Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and Hurricane Dorian last year.

But unlike those two storms, which approached with more menacing winds, Isaias looked less threatening as it cartwheeled past Florida.

And unlike those hurricanes, Isaias didn’t prompt evacuations in South Carolina, and the state didn’t open any shelters, though the American Red Cross said it had six ready with supplies and staff.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s office said the COVID-19 pandemic wasn’t a factor in his decision, though clearing the coast in the time of social distancing would require more notice, more buses and more shelters.

Instead, the governor’s plan for this year’s hurricane season is to make evacuation decisions independent of problems posed by the pandemic, spokesman Brian Symmes said.

“If it’s dangerous enough to evacuate during normal times, then the governor will issue an evacuation order," Symmes said.

Atlantic heat sink

While not as threatening as other recent storms, it was surprising in one respect: Isaias was the ninth named storm of the season. During a typical season, two named storms form by early August, according to Colorado State University records.

If you measure storms by the energy they pack, the North Atlantic has already spawned storms with nearly three times as much punch as a typical season, the university calculated.

"The 2020 storms continue to break records," said Jim Kossin, a hurricane expert with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. "And there is no question that the anomalously warm waters in the Atlantic have played a role."

Hurricanes typically need waters above 80 degrees to form. But the Atlantic has been unusually warm — the fourth warmest year since NOAA began tracking in 1982. By early July, seas in the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean were above 86 degrees.

Isaias formed in this early-season cauldron.

Climate change is playing a role. Rapidly rising levels of heat-trapping greenhouse gasses have raised ocean temperatures across the world, and scientists have found mounting evidence that this caused tropical storms to form sooner and later in the season.

Pumped with heat, they're more likely to intensify quickly, recent studies have found. And loaded with more moisture, they're more likely to bring flooding rains and higher surges.

Isaias intensified as it passed Charleston, feeding from warm waters of the Gulf Stream and near the coast. Kossin noted that sea surface temperatures have been unusually warm along the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic coast.

Other factors can cause a tropical system to strengthen, including friction as the leading edge of a storm interacts with land, he said.

"There's even evidence that ingestion of pollution particles from land can intensify a storm — the particles can act as cloud seeding particles. So, it's not obvious what led to the slight intensification, but the warm waters off the coast could have certainly contributed."

Its low-key approach caught some off guard.

Luke Sharp was walking across Ocean Drive Monday night after checking the waves when he realized he may have miscalculated.

“We were expecting the storm to come at low tide, and it came at high tide," Sharp said. The surge soon flooded the apartment underneath his house, destroying a washer, dryer and a refrigerator and ruining several cars. “We’re digging out right now,” he said Tuesday. “We weren’t expecting it to hit that big. We’d been through Matthew." But Isaias was wors

"By 10 o’clock in the middle of the road it was chest deep in water.”

Aftermath

After Isaias had moved on, forecasters began tallying the weather statistics: The storm dumped more than 6 inches in Georgetown and nearly 5 inches on Pawleys Island and Litchfield Beach. Charleston saw less than 2 inches in many spots.

The rainfall totals weren't as high as recent storms, such as Hurricane Florence in 2018, which dumped 2-feet of rain in some spots. Isaias moved quickly, and dry air sapped some of its precipitation potential, said Stephen Keebler, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Wilmington.

That means it's unlikely that major river flooding will be unleashed in Horry County and the Pee Dee, as happened after 2016's Hurricane Matthew and 2018's Hurricane Florence. Both storms were wetter, slower-moving and sat on top of North Carolina, where they dumped rain into watersheds that flow south across the state line.

The Myrtle Beach area will be "retiring to a late summer pattern of showers in the afternoon" this week, Keebler said, but the storms will not be widespread enough to make local waterways swell significantly.

With the storm gone, officials, residents and visitors took stock of what happened. In Charleston, seven stormwater staffers patrolled the city Tuesday assessing the damage.

No buildings were affected, but the city received three reports for downed trees, said Stephen Julka, floodplain manager.

Julka said the “lighter impacts” from the hurricane were good practice, especially as many city leaders work remotely because of the coronavirus.

For the Grand Strand's tourist economy, the most lucrative in the state, Isaias arrived in an already devastating year.

At the Garden City pier, on the south side of the 60-mile Grand Strand, there was much cleanup to be done on Tuesday morning but the pier's structure was sound, owner Paula Green said. Isaias pushed the surging ocean onto land and over nearby South Waccamaw Drive, leaving a layer of beach sand behind. Crews were still working into the afternoon to remove it.

The area is already prone to flooding during astronomically high tides, but Green said Isaias was "probably one of the biggest flooding events we've had recently."

A tidal gauge about 9 miles north registered its third highest reading since the 1970s on Monday night, just behind Hurricane Hugo in 1989 and Hurricane Matthew.

In Cherry Grove, mulch and branches were scattered on residential side streets and Sea Mountain Highway, a main drag. A widely circulated video on social media just 12 hours earlier showed waves of water splashing against the IGA grocery store at the corner of Sea Mountain and Ocean Boulevard. But on Tuesday the store was open and showed little evidence of external damage.

Much of Tuesday’s work in town was at the beach, about 2 miles south of the Sea Cabin Pier. There, North Myrtle Beach and city of Conway crews cleaned up debris. The middle of the pier was torn apart by the winds and waves of Isaias, leaving wood and nails to float south in the ocean.

Beach-goers strolled near the wreckage as dump trucks and backhoes worked nearby. The city issued an advisory Tuesday morning to keep people from entering the ocean, though that didn’t stop Claire Pietrzak of Louisville, Ky., and her family from enjoying the sunny beach day.

“We’ve never been through something like that,” Pietrzak said. “We kept the kids distracted and it seemed like it came and went. Can’t really tell much has happened.”

Still, 2020 is looking like it could give the dreaded 2005 hurricane season a run for its money.

That year, the first storm spun up in early June, and the last one didn't die out until January, 2006. In all, a hyperactive Atlantic basin chugged out 27 named storms, including Hurricane Katrina, which devastated New Orleans, and Hurricane Wilma, the most powerful storm known in modern records.

And, Tuesday afternoon, 300 miles south of Bermuda, in the abnormally warm waters of the tropics, another area of thunderstorms had formed with a 20 percent chance of generating a J-named storm.

Thad Moore and Mikaela Porter contributed to this report.