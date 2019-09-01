After being upgraded to a Category 5 hurricane with 160 mph winds Sunday morning, Hurricane Dorian is now estimated to be even more intense, with maximum wind speeds of 175 mph.

The storm, one of the most powerful hurricanes on record in the Atlantic, is closing in on the Bahamas Sunday, and models show the storm could make landfall in South Carolina by mid-week, after likely weakening as it slowly crawls up the coast.

Portions of the Bahamas were starting to experience tropical storm-force winds this morning, and the islands could weather gusts of up to 200 mph on Sunday through Monday, the National Hurricane Center warned this morning.

The storm still poses threats of flooding and wind damage in South Carolina even if it doesn't make direct hit to the state.

Both the state of South Carolina and the city of Charleston declared a state of emergency Saturday. As of Sunday morning, the state's emergency operations center went from operational condition level two — which indicates a disaster is likely — to level one, meaning a disaster or emergency is imminent.

"All state emergency response team personnel are activated or ready to deploy," according to an alert from the S.C. Emergency Management Division.

It still isn't clear where Dorian might make landfall — if it does at all. National Weather Service experts said models run Monday may offer more clarity.

Landfall could be anywhere from Florida to North Carolina, but the expected track of the storm moved farther east Saturday, indicating it might skirt the Southeastern coastline. Still, early Sunday's forecast showed the storm's likely path inching slightly west.

Portions of the Florida coastline are now under a tropical storm watch, and a landfall there is "still a distinct possibility," meteorologist Richard Pasch of the National Hurricane Center said early Sunday morning.

As of late Saturday night, forecasters had projected winds would max out at 150 mph.

The storm was then upgraded to a Category 5 hurricane based on data collected by an Air Force Hurricane Hunter aircraft that penetrated the eye of the storm, measuring sustained winds of nearly 175 mph, well over the threshold to qualify as a Category 5 storm, which is 157 mph.

Though some "fluctuations in intensity are likely" over the next few days, Dorian is expected to remain a powerful storm, National Hurricane Center meteorologist Lixion Avila reported Sunday morning.

After a "prolonged period" of storm surge, heavy rains and hurricane-force winds pummel the Bahamas Sunday night and into Monday, Dorian is expected to crawl toward the Florida coast Monday night.

Current models don't show the storm tracking near the southern end of the South Carolina coastline until about 2 a.m. Thursday, but the Charleston area could start to experience tropical storm-force winds late Tuesday evening.

Leading up to any impact from Dorian, the two biggest risks in Charleston are tidal flooding and strong rip currents at area beaches, said Peter Mohlin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Charleston office. Minor to moderate flooding from morning high tides and moderate to major flooding from nighttime high tides are expected the next several days.

The Coast Guard set the Port of Charleston to condition Whiskey as of Sunday. That indicates that tropical or hurricane-force winds are expected at a port within 72 hours.

The port has "increased its readiness for heavy weather," but is currently open to commercial traffic, and cargo operations are continuing, according to a release from the Coast Guard.

The S.C. Emergency Management Division started a web page dedicated to Dorian with storm preparation advice. The page will be updated with news and alerts as the storm approaches.