Downpours of a foot or more. Wind gusts strong enough to knock down a tree. Hurricane Dorian possibly could churn north after landfall and head up through the Southeast.
Whether it does depends on where it hits in Florida late in the Labor Day weekend.
If it stays overland, forecasters expect it to move slowly and possible stall over Georgia. That would make for a messy start to next week in South Carolina.
"Increased tides with shallow salt water flooding, heavy rains with potential flash flooding and possible strong gusty winds should the curve bring it further north," said Charleston-based meteorologist Shea Gibson, with the forecasting company WeatherFlow.
"My recommendation is to know where flooding occurs and be aware of that possibility rather than be overly worried about winds," he said.
By Thursday night, Dorian's winds had increased to 105 mph, a Category 2 storm, as it closed on the Bahamas. It was predicted to make landfall Monday afternoon in Florida between Orlando and Miami, as a devastating storm with winds possible at 130 mph or stronger.
"Dorian is in a position to take advantage of atmospheric and oceanic conditions that will support several days of strengthening, and perhaps one or more rounds of rapid intensification," said meteorologist Jeff Masters, with the forecasting company Weather Underground.
South Carolina has largely been removed from its expected landfall track, and computer models were varying only on where in Florida it might hit. But nearly all of the leading models called for it to turn north after landfall and remain a strong storm overland.
Dorian could hug the Southeast coast and track toward Charleston by mid-week. It could turn overland into Georgia and stall as it comes apart — dropping a deluge of rain. Or it could head west into the Gulf of Mexico and restrengthen to a major storm.
Hurricane center staff and other forecasters expected to have a better read on the storm by Friday afternoon, when a shift in the winds is predicted to turn it toward Florida. The sharpness of that turn and the strength of the storm will make the difference for the rest of the Southeast.
Hurricane center specialist Daniel Brown said the storm is predicted to stay a dangerous storm at least until Tuesday.
"Regardless of the exact track of Dorian, heavy rains are expected to occur over portions of the Bahamas, Florida, and elsewhere in the southeastern United States this weekend and into the middle of next week," Brown said.
The National Weather Service's office in North Charleston said it was still too soon to know exactly what if any impact the hurricane might have on the South Carolina or Georgia coasts.
But "it appears likely that periods of heavy rain will occur, and flooding could become a concern. There is the potential for the area to see several inches of rain by the end of the period," the office reported.