SUMMERVILLE — The town didn’t see high waters, but Hurricane Dorian leveled many trees as it blew through the Lowcountry.

But several roads in flood-prone Summerville were closed due to broken trees and scattered limbs, particularly around the historic district, which is filled with pine trees.

Many residents also lost power. Town public works crews were out in the streets around 3 p.m. Thursday clearing roadways. Dorchester County reported shortly before 3 p.m. that U.S. Highways 78, 178 and 15 had been cleared, with several utility workers removing downed power lines on S.C. Highway 61.

Officials encouraged residents to stay indoors as staff worked to make travel conditions safe.

"Things will get back to normal soon," said town spokeswoman Mary Edwards.

As staff cleared the streets, one of the town’s most widely known facilities will need some attention, as well. The field goal post and championship board at John McKissick Field, Summerville High School's football stadium, were destroyed when a tree snapped and fell across the structures.

Summerville head coach Joe Call was at the field Thursday afternoon surveying the damage.

“It kind of feels like part of your home has been damaged,” Call said. “It’s a little sad.”

Call said school officials were already in touch with a company that could have the post replaced by Tuesday — in time for Friday night football. He said players will come together next week to clean the field.

Regarding the board, which kept a tally of the school’s state championships, Call hopes he can at least salvage the portion that contains an illustration of a Green Wave football player, which appeared to be intact.

Rain and wind seemed to lighten up Thursday afternoon around 4:30 p.m. Along Main Street, residents took that as an opportunity to get out the house.

Joggers got in some afternoon exercise. Eric and Jennifer Stiles walked and examined their neighborhood.

“We’ve been cooped up all day,” Eric said.