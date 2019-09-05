The worst winds of Hurricane Dorian began ripping into South Carolina early Thursday and were expected to keep up most of the day.
At 8 a.m. the storm still packed 115 mph winds but had begun to turn to the northeast, a turn hoped for to keep it from making landfall in South Carolina. It was 70 miles to the southeast of Charleston, slightly picking up speed at 8 mph.
Dorian was predicted to hold most of that strength while passing within 60 miles of Charleston at midday Thursday.
"Some fluctuations in intensity are expected this morning, followed by slow weakening through Saturday," said National Hurricane Center specialist Richard Pasch.
Its hurricane winds continued to blow 60 miles from its center, tropical storm force winds as far as 195 miles. But the longest reach of those winds was offshore. The National Weather Service office in North Charleston called for winds approaching 100 mph along the beaches and northern Charleston County.
The weather service also called for as much as 20 inches of rain in spots in the counties around Charleston.
Gusts had been reported at 69 mph on Dewees Island, 67 mph on Folly Beach, 68 mph at Charleston International Airport and into the 60s as far north as Kure Beach, North Carolina.
In the early morning waterspouts began moving onshore in Myrtle Beach, leading to a string of tornado warnings. at 7:30 a.m. tornado warnings had been issued inland for Horry, Marion and Dillon counties.
Isolated, brief tornadoes are possible along the coast throughout the day.
The powerful storm was expected to make its closest approach to land early afternoon in northern Charleston County. The Weather Service office warned Dorian will unleash life-threatening storm surge flooding, damaging winds and flash flooding.
"The combination of torrential rainfall and storm surge inundation will produce life-threatening flash flooding in this area. Also, damaging hurricane winds are expected along the Charleston County coast, hurricane force wind gusts are expected across the rest of the southeast South Carolina coast including southern Berkeley County," the service said.
The weather service office in North Charleston called for winds stronger than 60 mph inland as far as Summerville and Moncks Corner.
There's also the danger of "spur" or wrap-around winds, gusts kicking up stronger out of the west as Dorian passes.
"The winds can be punchier coming from inland. Those northwest winds can really jack it up," said meteorologist Shea Gibson, with the forecasting company Weather Underground.
Rain could be anywhere from 6 to 12 inches, with higher amounts in spots.
Trees and debris were scattered on roadway, along with flooded-out spots. Roads continued to be reported closed throughout the counties around Charleston, including the Crosstown expressway in Charleston.
More than 200,000 power outages had been reported across the coast, including more than 77,000 in Charleston County. One observer in the downtown said the flashes looked like electric transformers were going out in waves.
A record flood tide predicted overnight never emerged, apparently because winds blowing out to sea pushed them back some. The tide was 7.52 feet at Charleston Harbor, about three feet less than expected, said meteorologist Rebecca Davidson, with the National Weather Service office in North Charleston.
But "there's quite a bit of flooding downtown," she said, and 50 roads or streets had been closed.
The tide Thursday afternoon is anticipated to rise as high or higher than that overnight tide. The tide Wednesday afternoon stayed so high that the Wando River never really ebbed.
As of Thursday, Dorian had lasted 12 days as a named storm, making it a longer lasting storm than nine of every 10. The weary tension showed Wednesday night among everyone from social media posters to hurricane center staff, who were tracking four other storms Thursday in the Atlantic basin alone.
One staffer tweeted that it felt like the week would never end.