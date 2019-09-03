Hurricane Dorian could bring hurricane winds to the South Carolina coast and Lowcountry.

The storm picked up a little more speed Tuesday afternoon, while turning toward its predicted track up the Southeast coast.

At 5 p.m. it was moving 6 mph. It was still blowing winds at 110 mph. It had become a larger storm, with hurricane winds as far as 60 miles from its center and tropical storm force winds of 39 mph or stronger as far as 175 miles.

And National Hurricane Center specialists had nudged its forecast track slightly closer to the coast, within that 60 mile range.

"A track that close to the coast, even if landfall does not occur, is likely to bring dangerous winds, life-threatening storm surge, and flooding rains across the eastern portions of the Carolinas," said hurricane center specialist Daniel Brown.

Dorian is expected to arrive off South Carolina on Thursday morning. The Charleston area should begin to see tropical storm winds and rain on Wednesday.

Storm surge and flood tides started to emerge as the worst threats for the South Carolina coast, although heavy rain and winds are still expected. Folly Beach was expecting storm surge 4 to 7 feet above the tide line, high enough to overrun dunes and flood low-lying areas, particularly along the backside marsh of the island.

At a noontime press conference, Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said Hurricane Dorian poses a “triple threat” for city residents with storm surge, 10.3 foot tides and “copious” amounts of rain predicted for the area.

“If you live in a residence that flooded over the last four years between the 2015 storm, Matthew, Irma — any of those storms, you should evacuate your residence and move to higher ground and stay out of harms way,” Tecklenburg said. “We want everyone to be safe.”

Police Chief Luther Reynolds said over 10 feet of tides are expected: “This is not the time to relax.”

The city’s fire department is working with the National Guard, which has five high-water vehicles available for rescues.

Trash pickup will continue on the peninsula Tuesday. Sandbags will be available to pick up at five locations around the city from 8 a.m. to noon on Wednesday.

Tropical storm force winds are expected to blow in as early as Wednesday at 8 a.m., and the Charleston office of the National Weather Office said the worst winds will likely come Wednesday night or Thursday morning. Rain is predicted in Charleston on Tuesday, though it may not be directly related to Dorian. Precipitation from the hurricane could start as early as late Tuesday night.

Charleston is also likely to see record tides starting Wednesday, further complicating Dorian's impact. At over 9 feet, the tide Wednesday afternoon at the Charleston Harbor would roughly match high points seen during Hurricane Matthew in 2016, and would be among the 10 highest tides on record. It could reach higher than 10 feet on Thursday at 2 a.m., the National Weather Service said.

Official forecasters expect 5 to 10 inches of rain in the Carolinas through Friday, with moderate risk of excessive rainfall also beginning Wednesday.

A hurricane warning was issued at 11 a.m. Tuesday for the coast between Edisto Beach and the South Santee River in the Grand Strand. Now at 110 mph, Dorian is a Category 2 storm, a striking weakening from its peak at a Category 5 on Monday.

But the National Hurricane Center advised the wind, surge and flood hazards are not improving and could be worse than prior forecasts. The spread of hurricane winds is expected to grow to 50 miles from the storm's eye as it moves up the Southeast coast.

"While Dorian’s weakening is welcome news, it has come with an expansion of the hurricane’s wind field, which is unwelcome news for the Southeast U.S. coast," said meteorologist Jeff Masters, of the Weather Underground. Tropical storm force winds, or winds of at least 39 mph, could extend three times as far as the hurricane winds.

Landfall in North Carolina on Thursday night was becoming more likely than landfall in South Carolina, Masters said.

"Even so, tropical-storm-force winds are likely to affect the entire coast from central Florida northward, and such winds can bring down trees and power lines," he said. "Overall, storm surge damages from Dorian in the Southeast U.S. are likely to be roughly similar to those of Hurricane Matthew, amounting to at least $1 billion."

It still wasn't clear how close the heart of this storm might come to the the South Carolina coast.

"It's going to be close to the coast, and any deviation to the west of up to 50 miles could have significant impact," said Charleston-based meteorologist Shea Gibson, with the forecasting company WeatherFlow.

Gibson said the city should see wind gusts up to 90 mph. A hurricane warning indicates sustained winds of 74 mph are expected in the next 36 hours.

Dorian has weakened and expanded as it stalls over cooler waters, Gibson said. But it may get a boost from the warmer Gulf Stream, allowing it to keep its strength longer.

As usual, storm surge poses among the greatest threats to the South Carolina coast. The Hurricane Center is predicting Georgia and South Carolina will see the greatest surges, between four and seven feet. Tropical force winds have a good chance of reaching the Midlands as well. Tornadoes are also possible on Wednesday and into Thursday.

"Some of this could come early, before the storm," Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham said during a morning update. "So if you're told by these local officials to get out of low-lying areas, these evacuation zones, it's good to do so."

At 1 p.m. Tuesday morning, Dorian's eye had nudged 50 miles north of Grand Bahama Island and was little more than 100 miles from the northern Florida coast, where gusts of 40 mph and stronger were being reported. Hurricane winds were no longer being reported on the island.

Dorian is expected to continue to pound the Bahamas today and whirling shredding winds on Grand Bahama for a full day. One aerial photograph from the Abaco Islands showed shipping containers floating on their sides in a large patch of debris that used to be houses.

As it devastated the Bahamas on Monday and into Tuesday, Dorian was losing wind speed, falling from 140 mph at 8 p.m. last night to 120 mph early this morning.

Gov. Henry McMaster ordered a mandatory evacuation of Charleston and surrounding areas that went into effect noon Monday. Lane reversals for eastbound I-26 began Monday morning.

On Tuesday morning, Keenen Smith was one of a few residents preparing sandbags in a neighborhood near East Bay Street and the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge. Smith and his family have lived in Charleston for about two years, and even spent Hurricane Irma at a local hospital when Smith's son was born. They left for Florence last year.

His plan is to keep an eye on the news and stack his family's belongings on couches and beds.

Sonja Taylor, a Lowcountry native living in Mount Pleasant, said she stayed through Hurricanes Floyd and Andrew. She found the grocery stores were already out of bread by Saturday.

Mikaela Porter contributed to this report.