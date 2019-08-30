Hurricane Dorian became an official catastrophic storm at 2 p.m. Friday, its winds roaring to a Category 3 strength of 115 mph in the open Atlantic east of the Bahamas.

It was growing larger and continuing to turn toward Florida. Forecasters and computer predictions became surer it will make landfall in the central region of the state and begin a slow crawl toward Georgia and South Carolina.

Gusts along the South Carolina coast were being felt from winds being pulled south into the weather around the storm. The storm was forecast to make landfall in Florida on Tuesday.

Its threat to the Southeast beyond Florida was still up in the air, but if the storm continues up or near the coast, South Carolina could feel the brunt of it for more than a day, starting Wednesday and continuing through Friday.

At 2 p.m., National Hurricane Center forecasters continued to run their forecast track after a Florida landfall to bring the storm up the middle of eastern half of the state. But a large uncertainty remained.

The storm could head into the Gulf of Mexico, but it's more likely to hug the Southeast coast.

It also could turn overland into Georgia and stall as it comes apart — dropping a deluge of rain. There remained a small chance Dorian could head west into the Gulf of Mexico, possibly restrengthening to a major storm before making a second landfall.

Downpours of a foot or more are possible in South Carolina, and wind gusts strong enough to knock down trees. If the storm rides up the coast, it could bring hurricane conditions.

"As we’ve seen several times in recent years — with Hurricane Florence in North Carolina in 2018 and Hurricane Harvey in Texas in 2017 — Dorian is expected to encounter an area of weak steering currents near the projected time of landfall and dramatically slow its forward speed," said meteorologist Jeff Masters, with the forecasting company Weather Underground.

The National Weather Service office in North Charleston began to increase the threats expected from the storm to include higher winds, along with flooding rain.

Tides that were swamping the coast on Friday, though, were forecast to begin dropping Saturday.

The storm at 2 p.m. was still in the open ocean more than 600 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida. It was forecast to make landfall as "extremely dangerous major hurricane" but with winds dropping after peaking near 140 mph.

Meanwhile, the hurricane center staff began tracking a storm system that blew off the African coast.