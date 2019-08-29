Hurricane Dorian began moving into warmer waters near the Bahamas on Thursday and was expected to strengthen rapidly.

South Carolina had largely been removed from its expected track and computer models were varying only on where in Florida it might hit. But the timing of a shift in winds Friday will decide that for sure.

The storm could track overland into Georgia or west into the Gulf of Mexico.

"It would not be a shock to see some north-versus-south 'windshield wiper' back-and-forthing on these landfall projections for another day or two, until Dorian undergoes the expected westward bend in its track," said meteorologist Bob Henson, with the forecasting company Weather Underground.

The storm, blowing winds at 85 mph Thursday morning, was expected to be on the verge of becoming a major hurricane with winds blowing 110 mph or stronger by Friday morning before landfall.

"Heavy rains are expected to occur over portions of the Bahamas, Florida, and elsewhere in the southeastern United States later this week and into early next week," said National Hurricane Center specialist Robbie Berg.

The National Weather Service's office in North Charleston said it was still too soon to know what if any impact the hurricane might have on the Lowcountry in South Carolina or the Georgia coast, but moderate to major tidal flooding was expected through the Labor Day holiday weekend.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.