As Hurricane Dorian continued to turn toward Florida on Friday, computer predictions began to suggest it might make landfall, track into Georgia and then back offshore into the open Atlantic.

But its threat to the Southeast beyond Florida was still up in the air.

At 11 a.m., National Hurricane Center forecasters nudged their forecast track a bit to the east to reflect that. But center specialist Lixion Avila observed they were even more uncertain where the storm might head after landfall along the Florida coast somewhere between Orlando and Miami.

Dorian was still blowing 110 mph winds, within 1 mph of getting characterized as a major, or severely destructive, storm. It was gusting higher and expected to be at least 10 mph stronger by the end of the day.

The storm had begun to turn toward Florida overnight Thursday into Friday morning but was visibly slowing down. Hurricane Center forecasters indicated landfall might not occur until late Monday or early Tuesday.

It's expected to slow to a crawl by landfall and travel slowly or stall while inland.

Where Dorian heads after reaching Florida is unclear.

The storm could go back out to sea or hug the Southeast coast and track toward Charleston by Wednesday or Thursday.

It also could turn overland into Georgia and stall as it comes apart — dropping a deluge of rain. There's also a chance Dorian could head west into the Gulf of Mexico, possibly restrengthening to a major storm before making a second landfall.

Downpours of a foot or more are possible in South Carolina, and wind gusts strong enough to knock down trees. If the storm rides up the coast, it could bring hurricane conditions.

The wait is on to see just how sharply Dorian completes the turns toward Florida on Friday, which is expected to give the computer models a clearer read on its eventual path.

"At some point next week, Dorian will likely be shunted northeast, roughly parallel to the East Coast," said meteorologist Bob Henson with the forecasting company Weather Underground. "One big question is when this northeastward turn will kick in."

Dorian also is expected to push up dangerous storm surge on top of flooding rain. With flood tides sweeping the Southeast coast and the South Carolina Lowcountry of Friday, the National Weather Service office in North Charleston called for flooding through the mid-week.

"Some flooding of coastal roads is likely, especially around downtown Charleston and on barrier islands. Water could also approach or enter some structures," the weather service cautioned in a briefing.

Tides, though, were forecast to begin dropping Saturday.

The storm at 11 a.m. was still in the open ocean, 660 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida.