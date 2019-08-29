Hurricane Dorian was closing in on the Bahamas late Thursday morning, still blowing 85 mph winds.
Federal forecasters said those winds could strengthen to 130 mph, a minimal Category 4, by landfall in the U.S. mainland on Monday. Winds of that power would be catastrophic. Hurricane Hugo hit here in 1989 with winds from 135 to 140 mph, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
South Carolina has largely been removed from its expected track, and computer models were varying only on where in Florida it might hit. But the timing of a shift in winds Friday is expected to decide that for sure.
The storm could track overland into Georgia and South Carolina as it comes apart, or it might head west into the Gulf of Mexico and restrengthen to a major storm.
"Heavy rains are expected to occur over portions of the Bahamas, Florida, and elsewhere in the southeastern United States later this week and into early next week," said National Hurricane Center specialist Robbie Berg.
The National Weather Service's office in North Charleston said it was still too soon to know what if any impact the hurricane might have on the Lowcountry in South Carolina or the Georgia coast, but moderate to major tidal flooding was expected through the Labor Day holiday weekend.
"It would not be a shock to see some north-versus-south 'windshield wiper' back-and-forthing on these landfall projections for another day or two, until Dorian undergoes the expected westward bend in its track," said meteorologist Bob Henson, with the forecasting company Weather Underground.
