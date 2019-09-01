Now with maximum winds of 160 mph, Hurricane Dorian was upgraded to a Category 5 hurricane Sunday.

The storm, one of the most powerful hurricanes on record in the Atlantic, is closing in on the Bahamas Sunday, and models show landfall in South Carolina is still possible by mid-week.

Portions of the Bahamas were starting to experience tropical storm-force winds this morning, and gusts up to 150 mph are expected through Sunday and Monday, the National Hurricane Center warned early this morning.

The storm still poses threats of flooding and wind damage in South Carolina even if it doesn't make direct hit to the state.

It still isn't clear where Dorian might make landfall — if it does at all. National Weather Service experts said models run Monday may offer more clarity.

Landfall could be anywhere from Florida to North Carolina, but the expected track of the storm moved farther east Saturday, indicating it might skirt the Southeastern coastline. Still, early Sunday's forecast showed the storm's likely path inching slightly west.

Portions of the Florida coastline are now under a tropical storm watch, and a landfall there is "still a distinct possibility," meteorologist Richard Pasch of the National Hurricane Center warned early Sunday morning.

The storm was upgraded to a Category 5 hurricane based on data collected by an Air Force Hurricane Hunter aircraft that penetrated the eye of the storm, measuring sustained winds of nearly 160 mph, slightly stronger than the threshold to qualify as a Category 5 storm, which is 157 mph.

As of late Saturday night, forecasters had projected winds would max out at 150 mph.

A "very slow weakening" of the storm may start in about the next 10 hours, meteorologist Pasch said, as it's likely to slow down later Sunday.

After a "prolonged period" of storm surge, heavy rains and hurricane-force winds pummel the Bahamas Sunday night and into Monday, Dorian is expected to crawl toward the Florida coast Monday night.

Sign up for our new Hurricane Wire newsletter Hurricane Wire is a pop-up newsletter during hurricane season that delivers anyone who lives on the East Coast all the information they need to know as storms brew in the Atlantic and beyond. Email

SUBSCRIBE

Current models don't show the storm tracking near the southern end of the South Carolina coastline until about 2 a.m. Thursday, but the Charleston area could start to experience tropical storm-force winds late Tuesday evening.

Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency Saturday and met with state and local officials to ramp up preparations for the storm. Charleston city officials also made an emergency declaration later in the afternoon.

Leading up to any impact from Dorian, the two biggest risks in Charleston are tidal flooding and strong rip currents at area beaches, said Peter Mohlin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Charleston office. Minor to moderate flooding from morning high tides and moderate to major flooding from nighttime high tides are expected the next several days.

The S.C. Emergency Management Division started a web page dedicated to Dorian with storm preparation advice. The page will be updated with news and alerts as the storm approaches.