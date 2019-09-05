Hurricane Dorian began passing by Charleston late Thursday morning, the core of the storm 50 miles out to sea.

At 11 a.m., the hurricane's winds had dropped somewhat to 110 mph. The northwestern edge of its eyewall nearly touched the coast north of the city. It continued to move to the northeast at 8 mph.

The forecast for heavy rain in the Charleston area dropped significantly. National Weather Service meteorologists called for 4 to 6 inches, particularly in northern Charleston County, about half what they thought earlier might drop. Shifting bands of rain in the whirling storm are making forecasts difficult.

But a predicted 2 p.m. high tide of 8.2 feet — nearly 3 feet above normal — will bring flash flooding, said meteorologist Neil Dixon, with the National Weather Service's office in North Charleston.

The tide will remain above the flooding 7-foot level from late morning to late afternoon.

Wind gusts were being reported around the Charleston area largely in the 50 to 70 mph range.

But a gust at the hurricane strength of 75 mph was reported from Shutes Folly in Charleston Harbor at about 10 a.m. Offshore it was a different story. A buoy just off Dewees Island north of Charleston reported a gust of 81 mph. A buoy 45 miles out to sea from McClellanville reported an 87 mph gust.

Earlier in the morning winds from Dorian were twisting up tornadoes in the Grand Strand area of Myrtle Beach and in the upper counties inland of it.

Dorian was predicted to hold most of that strength while passing within 60 miles of Charleston at midday Thursday.

"Some fluctuations in intensity are expected this morning, followed by slow weakening through Saturday," said National Hurricane Center specialist Richard Pasch.

Its hurricane winds continued to blow 60 miles from its center, tropical storm force winds as far as 195 miles. But the longest reach of those winds was offshore. The National Weather Service office in North Charleston called for winds approaching 90 mph along the beaches and northern Charleston County.

The Weather Service also called for as much as 20 inches of rain in spots in the counties around Charleston. But the service tamped down its storm surge forecast from Folly Beach south, saying 2 to 4 feet were expected. From Isle of Palms north 4 to 7 feet were expected.

Gusts had been reported at 69 mph on Dewees Island, 67 mph on Folly Beach, 68 mph at Charleston International Airport and into the 60s as far north as Kure Beach, North Carolina.

In the early morning, waterspouts began moving onshore in Myrtle Beach, leading to a string of tornado warnings. At 7:30 a.m., tornado warnings had been issued inland for Horry, Marion and Dillon counties.

Isolated, brief tornadoes are possible along the coast throughout the day.

The powerful storm was expected to make its closest approach to land early afternoon in northern Charleston County.

"The combination of torrential rainfall and storm surge inundation will produce life-threatening flash flooding in this area. Also, damaging hurricane winds are expected along the Charleston County coast, hurricane force wind gusts are expected across the rest of the southeast South Carolina coast including southern Berkeley County," the service said.

There's also the danger of "spur" or wrap-around winds, gusts kicking up stronger out of the west as Dorian passes.

"The winds can be punchier coming from inland. Those northwest winds can really jack it up," said meteorologist Shea Gibson, with the forecasting company Weather Underground.

Trees had fallen and debris was scattered on roadway in the coastal counties, along with flooded-out spots.

More than 220,000 power outages were reported across the coast, about two-thirds the total of only a few hours earlier. In the pre-dawn hours one observer in downtown Charleston said the flashes looked like electric transformers were going out in waves.

A record flood tide predicted overnight never emerged, apparently because winds blowing out to sea pushed them back some. The tide was 7.52 feet at Charleston Harbor, about 3 feet less than expected, said meteorologist Rebecca Davidson, with the National Weather Service office in North Charleston.

But "there's quite a bit of flooding downtown," she said, and 50 roads or streets had been closed.

As of Thursday, Dorian had lasted 12 days as a named storm, making it a longer lasting storm than nine of every 10. The weary tension showed Wednesday night among everyone from social media posters to hurricane center staff, who were tracking four other storms Thursday in the Atlantic basin alone.

One staffer tweeted that it felt like the week would never end.

