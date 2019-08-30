Hurricane Dorian began to turn toward Florida overnight Thursday into Friday morning after strengthening to a pummeling storm with 105 mph winds.

Its threat to the Southeast — beyond a potentially devastating landfall in that state on Labor Day Monday — was still up in the air early Friday.

Forecasters and computer model runs called for Dorian to move into Georgia after the landfall, hitting anywhere from the Gulf of Mexico to crawling up the Atlantic coast like Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

But the wait is on to see just how sharply Dorian turns at Florida on Friday, which is expected to give the computer models a clearer read on its eventual path.

Adding to the difficulty: the storm is expected to slow down to a crawl as it approaches landfall Monday.

"At some point next week, Dorian will likely be shunted northeast, roughly parallel to the East Coast," said meteorologist Bob Henson with the forecasting company Weather Underground. "One big question is when this northeastward turn will kick in."

Florida is about to take a beating. The National Hurricane Center predicted winds will strengthen to 115 mpg on Friday and 140 mph by Sunday — capable of catastrophic damage.

Dorian also is expected to push up dangerous storm surge on top of flooding rain. With flood tides already sweeping the Southeast coast and the South Carolina Lowcountry, the National Weather Service office in North Charleston called for flooding through the mid-week.

"Some flooding of coastal roads is likely, especially around downtown Charleston and on barrier islands. Water could also approach or enter some structures," the weather service cautioned in a briefing.

The storm at 5 a.m. was still in the open ocean, more than 250 miles east of the Bahamas, moving at 12 mph.