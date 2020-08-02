Horry County Schools postpones reopening meeting due to tropical storm

Horry County Schools has postponed a critical meeting as Tropical Storm Isaias moves closer to the Myrtle Beach area.

Its board of education in-person meeting originally scheduled for Monday night will be postponed to Tuesday night after Isaias is expected to move through the area, HCS announced Sunday evening. School leaders were set to vote on a final decision for schools to reopen in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

If reopening plans are approved Tuesday, the decision will go to South Carolina Department of Education Superintendent Molly Spearman for approval.

Georgetown County School District is also scheduled to meet Tuesday night. Spearman approved GCSD's reopening plans last week.

HCS's return to play for fall athletics has been moved from Monday morning to Wednesday morning, the district announced.