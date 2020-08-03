Horry County officials say Isaias to cause beach erosion, significant storm surge

As Isaias is expected to regain hurricane strength before reaching the Myrtle Beach area on Monday evening, local officials are warning people to have a plan in place and take the storm seriously — though no evacuations were ordered.

Coastal Horry and Georgetown counties are under storm surge and hurricane warnings, according to the National Weather Service.

Horry County Public Safety Director Randy Webster said in a Monday afternoon press conference the storm will be an hours-long event. The area could see storm surge from 3 to 5 feet, with beach erosion likely, Webster said.

"We’ve done this before as a county, as a community," said Webster. "Please make sure you have your plans in place."

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Webster said it may take longer for power to be restored.

Isaias is showing maximum sustained winds of 70 mph and is moving north at 13 mph, according to the 11 a.m. update from the NWS.

Webster urges people to stay inside during the storm and away from the beaches.

"What we’re hoping for is that it remains to the east of the tracks," Webster said.

The storm could bring life-threatening storm surge along the coast, as well as flash flooding, the NWS Wilmington reports.

Heavier winds could begin to increase Monday night and last into early Tuesday morning. Power outages are likely due to higher winds reaching between 50 to 70 mph, according to the NWS Wilmington.

Forecasters say the storm will bring between 3 and 4 inches of rain to the area.

A hurricane warning is also in effect for central Horry County and inland Georgetown County. Northern Horry County is under a tropical storm warning.

Horry County plans to open its non-emergency phone bank at 3 p.m. Monday for calls related to the storm. Callers can also report information like downed trees across county roads. The information line is 915-5000.

Double red flags are flying in the City of Myrtle Beach on Monday, warning beachgoers to stay out of the ocean due to a high risk of rip currents.

City officials said a swimmer in distress was reported near 28th Avenue South on Sunday night. Ocean rescue, police and U.S. Coast Guard crews continue to search for the missing swimmer Monday morning, said Jon Evans of the Myrtle Beach Fire Department.

Meanwhile, Conway Fire Chief Le Hendrick said the city could expect winds in excess of 45 miles per hour making driving conditions within the city unsafe through the night.

He compared to the storm to Hurricane Matthew in 2016. He add that Isaias will have less rain the Matthew, but the wind event than previous storms.

“The wind is going to be our biggest concern. The ground is pretty saturated with rain so we are expecting down trees and power lines,” Hendrick said ahead of the storm arriving.

City Administrator Adam Emrick said the emergency operations center is open and staff is practicing social distance inside. The EOC allows all public safety agencies to coordinator efforts during times of disaster.

Conway public safety agencies are all over staffing for the night. Once the sun rises Tuesday morning, crews will begin examining the damage caused by the storm.

County closures

Horry County, Georgetown County and the City of Georgetown plan to close offices at 3 p.m. today due to the storm.

Myrtle Beach International Airport is open and operational, though airlines are slowly beginning to cancel flights Monday, the airport announced. The airport encourages travelers to contact their airlines directly.