As Hurricane Dorian churns through the tropics, low-lying streets in Charleston are already going underwater.

The nighttime tidal flooding has nothing to do with the storm, however.

This week has so far brought an unfortunate confluence of events to the Charleston area, all of them pushing water into land: winds coming out of the northeast, a new moon, and the peak of a perigean cycle, where the moon is closest to the earth.

That was forecast to lift water levels in Charleston Harbor to just above 8 feet, the threshold for major tidal flooding.

At around 8 p.m. on Thursday, the National Weather Service's Charleston office announced that tides had reached that level. Shortly after, the Charleston Police Department said it temporarily closed Lockwood Boulevard from Wentworth to Barre streets, Beaufain Street from Barre to Lockwood, and the intersection of Washington and Society streets.

Around 8:40 p.m. Mount Pleasant police closed Longpoint Road between the Longpoint subdivision and Boone Hall, because of flooding.

When tides reach 8 feet, the Charleston area sees more than road closures. Beach erosion is possible and "some impacts to structures" are expected, according to the Weather Service.

And the threat of major tidal flooding is expected to continue through Sunday. Friday evening's high tide — forecast at approximately 9 p.m. — should reach an estimated 8.2 feet. But neither Dorian nor post-tropical cyclone Erin are influencing the tides yet, said Brittany MacNamara, a meteorologist with the weather service in Charleston.

"None of the tropical situations are really influencing the tides," MacNamara said. "Regardless of those, this would be occurring."

Tidal flooding is an accelerating problem in Charleston and many other areas of the East Coast as sea levels rise and coastal cities, many of which were built, in part, with artificially filled land, slowly sink.

Tides reached about 7.8 feet on Wednesday evening, with road impacts in commonly inundated areas: the intersection of Fishburne Street and Hagood Avenue, and the ramp to S.C. Highway 61 on the west side of the Ashley River Bridge.

Charleston has already moved temporary pumps in place in anticipation of Dorian, but that equipment is meant to help with rainfall, said Shannon Scaff, the city's emergency management director.

"We would never be able to fight the tide with that," Scaff said.

In anticipation of possible impacts by Dorian, city crews were scheduled to carry out "pre-storm preventative maintenance" on Friday for city ditches and storm drains, according to a statement by city officials. Crews have also started lowering the water levels at Colonial Lake and Lake Dotterer.

By Thursday afternoon, effects had been minimal on Folly Beach. Barrier islands are uniquely vulnerable to tidal flooding, which often creeps in from their marshy sides, not the slope facing the open ocean.

"It's gotten in some yards that are backing up to the marshes, of course, but it doesn't take a lot to do that," Folly Beach Mayor Tim Goodwin said. "So far, knock on wood, it's good."

The Charleston region faces a different flooding threat next week, however, as Dorian is expected to land somewhere on the east side of the Florida Peninsula on Monday. Impacts to the South Carolina coast are still uncertain, because the exact track of the storm is unclear and because hurricanes can wreak havoc hundreds of miles from their center.

As for the tidal flooding that Charleston already sees around 40 times a year, the new moon will again be in perigee on Sept. 28. After that, those two factors won't coincide again for the rest of the year.

For this weekend, Scaff encouraged locals and visitors coming for the holiday weekend to take caution and avoid driving on flooded streets.

"Because it's at night, visibility is decreased and we do have some really high tides," he said. "Just be aware of it, that there is some additional risk there."

Gregory Yee contributed to this report.